Portsmouth midfielder’s promise to supporters as ex-Bristol City, Luton Town and Lincoln City man departs for World Cup

The Blues midfielder acknowledged he has been below his best for Danny Cowley’s side in a ‘stop-start’ campaign.

Morrell has been impacted by injuries and illness this term, after missing the start of the season following a hernia operation.

That has limited the Wales international to 10 appearances for Danny Cowley’s side to date, and just three League One starts along the way.

Morrell has now departed for Qatar as part of Rob Page’s squad, after being an unused sub in the 1-1 draw at Morecambe.

The 25-year-old has been honest enough to say his involvement at the World Cup has proved a distraction.

But the signing from Luton Town is clear he will be out to make a big impact over the remainder of the campaign for his club.

Morrell said: ‘I’ve had an operation at the start of the season which hasn’t helped, and some hamstring issues a bit more recently.

Joe Morrell

‘It’s been stop-start and I guess going away with Wales hasn’t helped.

‘When you’re playing League One and international football that naturally breaks it up, because ‘I’m missing games for Portsmouth.

‘I want to enjoy the World Cup and make my mark there.

‘But then when I come back to Portsmouth, I think you’ll see someone who wants to play every single game to the very best of their ability.’

Morrell admitted his injury problems this term has taken him into territory he’s never experienced in his career to date.

Covid hindered the former Bristol City and Lincoln City man last term, but he still managed to hit 48 games for club and country.

That is something he’s looking to emulate again, in a midfield department which has options when Danny Cowley’s players there are fully fit.

Morrell added: ‘It was similar last season when I had a slow start and picked up Covid in the middle of the season,

‘In terms of injury issues it’s not something I’ve really had before I came here.

‘I’ve been able to back games up.

‘Even last year I think I was probably able to play 50 games for club and country. That will be the intention again this year.

‘I feel that is achievable.