Portsmouth MP says unsafe Fratton station "not fit for purpose" as bridge project for Pompey fans rumbles on
and live on Freeview channel 276
Portsmouth South MP Stephen Morgan is pushing for a walkway to be built for people to walk to Fratton Park more easily. Plans have long been discussed between Portsmouth FC, Portsmouth City Council (PCC), the developers and Network Rail – with CEO Andy Cullen previously stating a bridge is essential for the club’s multi-million redevelopment of the North Stand.
Mr Morgan, Labour, said he met with Network Rail officials to raise safety concerns made by supporters. He said: “The safety of constituents and those visiting Portsmouth is of the utmost priority. It has long been clear the current infrastructure at Fratton Station is not fit for this purpose and that a footbridge is required to deliver fans from the station to the stadium safely.
"That’s why I convened a regular forum with Portsmouth Football Club, Portsmouth City Council, Network Rail, and surrounding landowners to help deliver this ambition.” The politician said he’s positive the plans can become a reality by working alongside Network Rail and other stakeholders. Mr Morgan has also written to transport secretary Mark Harper about the safety concerns on Goldsmith Avenue and the project itself.
Last month, Mr Morgan met with Network Rail CEO and Chairperson to discuss the matter. A feasibility study for the new walkway and its funding has previously been a stumbling block for the parties. The club, Network Rail, PCC and the developer were all asked to contribute £15,000 – £60,000 in total.
The football club’s chairman, Michael Eisner, said the public sector body should financially contribute to the study, but they disagreed – leading to tempers flaring between both parties. Mr Morgan previously said the study is essential for any project to receive planning permission. The politician said he is bringing Andy Cullen and Network Rail leaders together again to progress discussions.
A Network Rail spokesperson said: “We’re continuing to work constructively with stakeholders in Portsmouth, including Stephen Morgan MP and remain supportive of their ambitions to build a walkway from Fratton station to Fratton Park stadium. Our position on funding remains the same and given we’re funded by taxpayers, we have to carefully focus our investment on projects that have the maximum benefit for the railway and our passengers. We look forward to continuing to work with local stakeholders on this and other future projects.”