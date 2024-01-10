Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mr Morgan, Labour, said he met with Network Rail officials to raise safety concerns made by supporters. He said: “The safety of constituents and those visiting Portsmouth is of the utmost priority. It has long been clear the current infrastructure at Fratton Station is not fit for this purpose and that a footbridge is required to deliver fans from the station to the stadium safely.

Stephen Morgan MP said he has written to the government about the safety concerns at Fratton railway station in the hopes of a new walkway being built. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 050522-25)

"That’s why I convened a regular forum with Portsmouth Football Club, Portsmouth City Council, Network Rail, and surrounding landowners to help deliver this ambition.” The politician said he’s positive the plans can become a reality by working alongside Network Rail and other stakeholders. Mr Morgan has also written to transport secretary Mark Harper about the safety concerns on Goldsmith Avenue and the project itself.

Last month, Mr Morgan met with Network Rail CEO and Chairperson to discuss the matter. A feasibility study for the new walkway and its funding has previously been a stumbling block for the parties. The club, Network Rail, PCC and the developer were all asked to contribute £15,000 – £60,000 in total.