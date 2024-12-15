Portsmouth named best Championship away day ahead of Sunderland, West Brom, Sheffield United & Co
Pompey’s home has been ranked as the best place in the second tier for rivals to watch their team this season.
The study takes into account a variety of different factors, including food and drink prices, parking and Google review ratings.
And in the final reckoning it was Fratton Park which topped the table ahead West Brom’s Hawthorns home and The Den - home of Londoner’s Millwall - with a score of 7.14/10.
Middlesbrough’s Riverside (fourth) and Burnley’s Turf Moor completed the top five, with Luton (sixth) Blackburn (seventh) Sheffield United (eighth) Coventry (ninth) and Norwich (10th) making up the top 10.
When assessing Fratton Park’s appeal, the study from OLGB.com said: ‘Fans visiting the home of Portsmouth will be greeted by respectable food and drink prices, with the average cost of a pint of beer and a pie costing £7.
‘For travelling fans looking to drive to the game, the cost to park in the nearest car park is just £5, which is considerably lower than other teams in the league.’
Another Pompey appeal was the division’s fewest arrests being at Fratton Park last season (four) with Millwall top at 36.
At the other end of the scale, QPR’s Loftus Road finished bottom of the pile in the Championship, with a score of just 2.98. Derby (3.66) and Cardiff (3.73) were the clubs completing the bottom three.
The cheapest place to get a pint in Pompey’s division, with an average cost of just £3.20 - with Leeds most expensive at £5.
Blackburn is the the home of the division’s cheapest pie with an average cost of £2.80, with Watford top at £4.20.
In the Premier League, Bournemouth was ranked the best away day ahead of Wolves and Newcastle.
