Fratton Park has been named the best Championship away ground to visit in a new study.

And in the final reckoning it was Fratton Park which topped the table ahead West Brom’s Hawthorns home and The Den - home of Londoner’s Millwall - with a score of 7.14/10.

Middlesbrough’s Riverside (fourth) and Burnley’s Turf Moor completed the top five, with Luton (sixth) Blackburn (seventh) Sheffield United (eighth) Coventry (ninth) and Norwich (10th) making up the top 10.

When assessing Fratton Park’s appeal, the study from OLGB.com said: ‘Fans visiting the home of Portsmouth will be greeted by respectable food and drink prices, with the average cost of a pint of beer and a pie costing £7.

‘For travelling fans looking to drive to the game, the cost to park in the nearest car park is just £5, which is considerably lower than other teams in the league.’

At the other end of the scale, QPR’s Loftus Road finished bottom of the pile in the Championship, with a score of just 2.98. Derby (3.66) and Cardiff (3.73) were the clubs completing the bottom three.

The cheapest place to get a pint in Pompey’s division, with an average cost of just £3.20 - with Leeds most expensive at £5.

Blackburn is the the home of the division’s cheapest pie with an average cost of £2.80, with Watford top at £4.20.

In the Premier League, Bournemouth was ranked the best away day ahead of Wolves and Newcastle.