‘I don’t think…’: Portsmouth fume on match-changing decisions which deny massive Norwich City victory

By Jordan Cross

Pompey writer

Published 11th Dec 2024, 10:56 BST
Updated 11th Dec 2024, 11:00 BST
Pompey are adamant Connor Ogilvie’s disallowed goal against Norwich City should’ve stood.

And the Blues believe Josh Murphy was also denied a first-half penalty, as the two sides played out a 0-0 draw at Fratton Park last night.

John Mousinho’s side climbed out of the bottom three of the Championship, as they made it four games unbeaten against the Canaries.

It was a positive display from Pompey, though there wasn’t much in it between the two sides in terms of clearcut opportunities.

The game’s big talking point arrived 10 minutes after the restart, when Ogilvie forced the ball home from a corner but referee Andrew Kitchen blew for a foul on keeper Angus Gunn by Matt Ritchie.

Mousinho was certain there wasn’t enough in it to penalise the Pompey winger, with the head coach also insistent Murphy was taken down in the box by Jack Stacey in the 12th minute.

Moxon was in close attendance for the disallowed goal and was clear in his view it should’ve stood.

He said: ‘It was Matty on the keeper and I’ve got in front. I wasn’t far off (the incident) and I don’t think it was a foul.

‘The ref hasn’t given it and it is what it is.

‘I didn’t think it was a foul and we probably should’ve had a penalty in the first half on Murphs. It’s a frustration, but we just have to wait for the next opportunity.’

