Pompey are adamant Connor Ogilvie’s disallowed goal against Norwich City should’ve stood.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

John Mousinho’s side climbed out of the bottom three of the Championship, as they made it four games unbeaten against the Canaries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was a positive display from Pompey, though there wasn’t much in it between the two sides in terms of clearcut opportunities.

Mousinho was certain there wasn’t enough in it to penalise the Pompey winger, with the head coach also insistent Murphy was taken down in the box by Jack Stacey in the 12th minute.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: ‘It was Matty on the keeper and I’ve got in front. I wasn’t far off (the incident) and I don’t think it was a foul.

‘The ref hasn’t given it and it is what it is.

‘I didn’t think it was a foul and we probably should’ve had a penalty in the first half on Murphs. It’s a frustration, but we just have to wait for the next opportunity.’