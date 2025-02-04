Cohen Bramall has acknowledged the ‘risk’ in joining Pompey - but he’s backed himself to be a winner with his career gamble.

The versatile performer had no qualms about quitting Rotherham in favour of a Fratton Park switch on a six-month deal.

His Millers contract was up in the summer anyway, yet now the 28-year-old is challenged with proving his worth in the Blues’ 16 remaining Championship fixtures.

Certainly Bramall’s future is up in the air, but that can wait. His eyes are firmly fixed on impressing in the short-term with John Mousinho’s men and helping lead them to safety.

The former Arsenal man told The News: ‘I’m an energetic, positive and powerful player. I’ve played all over the place this season, left-back, left wing-back, left wing, a number eight. But, in the two previous years in the Championship, I was at left-back and left wing-back.

‘Now I’ve come to Pompey to help the team and prove to myself and my family that I can earn the right to play here and again play in this division.

‘It’s a big risk, but one of those you have to take. It was either stay in League One until the end of the season with my contract up at Rotherham - or take a risk and move five hours from home.

‘I have done it for the past eight years, so moving up and down the country is not really a biggie, it’s my job at the end of the day. It’s fighting for that.

‘I will back myself, the risk is the risk at the end of the day, it is what it is. But I’m more than capable of being at this level and proving to the fans and myself that I can do it.

‘I loved every minute of it on Saturday. I loved watching, I loved stepping onto the pitch. You have only seen a snippet of me so far, but I’m so happy and grateful to have joined this fantastic club.

‘I will do my best, I’ll show people what I am capable of and why I deserve to play at this level.’

Cohen Bramall played 21 times for Rotherham this season before his Pompey switch, Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Bramall arrives at Fratton Park having made 60 Championship starts for Rotherham during the previous two seasons.

He demonstrated his versatility by operating on the left flank, with Josh Murphy moving over to the right wing to accommodate him.

It completed a whistle-stop arrival on the south coast, with Bramall having trained with his new team-mates for the first time on Friday.

After 21 appearances for Rotherham this season, in a variety of positions, the ex-Lincoln man is eager to show his flexibility in a Pompey shirt.

He added: ‘I prefer left-back. It allows me to time my runs from deep, which catches a lot of players and a lot of teams off-guard.

‘Then there’s wing-back, which is a role where you’ve got to be one the fittest to do it - and I think I am. So that’s another thing I can do, but, right now, I just enjoy playing.

‘Playing a bit higher up like I did on Saturday, I just need to use my head a bit more. I have less time in the left-wing position, but I will adapt to it and do well wherever the gaffer wants me to play.

‘At Rotherham this season, they started with wing-backs, it didn’t really go too well, then went to a back four, so I have been chopping and changing between that.

‘They recently changed to a diamond for the last 6-7 games, which has been successful. I have been playing as a number eight or the left side of a diamond.

‘I’ve enjoyed the centre of midfield, but I’m just happy to get minutes and show what I can do.’