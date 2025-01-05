Portsmouth newcomer handed Sunderland involvement just 48 hours after Fratton Park arrival

Neil Allen
By Neil Allen

Chief sports writer

Published 5th Jan 2025, 13:59 GMT
Updated 5th Jan 2025, 14:00 GMT
Rob Atkinson is included in Pompey’s squad for today’s trip to Sunderland.

But the Bristol City loanee has to settle for a place on the bench as John Mousinho names an unchanged starting XI.

The Blues head coach has stuck to the same team which produced an impressive 4-0 victory over Swansea on New Year’s Day.

That consists of Ryley Towler and Marlon Pack again lining up as the centre-half pairing, despite the arrival of Atkinson for the remainder of the season.

Rob Atkinson is on Pompey’s bench at Sunderland. Picture: Portsmouth FCRob Atkinson is on Pompey’s bench at Sunderland. Picture: Portsmouth FC
Rob Atkinson is on Pompey’s bench at Sunderland. Picture: Portsmouth FC | Portsmouth FC

Instead, Atkinson, who was recruited on Friday, replaces Sammy Silvera among the substitutes for the only change to the 20-man squad.

Silvera is in the process of returning to Middlesbrough, with his scheduled season-long loan set to be ended halfway through after a disappointing stay.

Meanwhile, there are still no injury returns for Jacob Farrell, Regan Poole, Conor Shaughnessy, Mark O’Mahony and Kusini Yengi.

Pompey: Schmid, Swanson, Pack, Towler, Ogilvie, Potts, Dozzell, Lane, Lang, Murphy, Bishop.

Subs: Archer, Atkinson, Williams, McIntyre, Devlin, Moxon, Ritchie, Saydee, Sorensen.

