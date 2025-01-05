Portsmouth newcomer handed Sunderland involvement just 48 hours after Fratton Park arrival
But the Bristol City loanee has to settle for a place on the bench as John Mousinho names an unchanged starting XI.
The Blues head coach has stuck to the same team which produced an impressive 4-0 victory over Swansea on New Year’s Day.
That consists of Ryley Towler and Marlon Pack again lining up as the centre-half pairing, despite the arrival of Atkinson for the remainder of the season.
Instead, Atkinson, who was recruited on Friday, replaces Sammy Silvera among the substitutes for the only change to the 20-man squad.
Silvera is in the process of returning to Middlesbrough, with his scheduled season-long loan set to be ended halfway through after a disappointing stay.
Meanwhile, there are still no injury returns for Jacob Farrell, Regan Poole, Conor Shaughnessy, Mark O’Mahony and Kusini Yengi.
Pompey: Schmid, Swanson, Pack, Towler, Ogilvie, Potts, Dozzell, Lane, Lang, Murphy, Bishop.
Subs: Archer, Atkinson, Williams, McIntyre, Devlin, Moxon, Ritchie, Saydee, Sorensen.
