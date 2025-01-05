Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Rob Atkinson is included in Pompey’s squad for today’s trip to Sunderland.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But the Bristol City loanee has to settle for a place on the bench as John Mousinho names an unchanged starting XI.

The Blues head coach has stuck to the same team which produced an impressive 4-0 victory over Swansea on New Year’s Day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That consists of Ryley Towler and Marlon Pack again lining up as the centre-half pairing, despite the arrival of Atkinson for the remainder of the season.

Rob Atkinson is on Pompey’s bench at Sunderland. Picture: Portsmouth FC | Portsmouth FC

Instead, Atkinson, who was recruited on Friday, replaces Sammy Silvera among the substitutes for the only change to the 20-man squad.

Silvera is in the process of returning to Middlesbrough, with his scheduled season-long loan set to be ended halfway through after a disappointing stay.

Meanwhile, there are still no injury returns for Jacob Farrell, Regan Poole, Conor Shaughnessy, Mark O’Mahony and Kusini Yengi.

Pompey: Schmid, Swanson, Pack, Towler, Ogilvie, Potts, Dozzell, Lane, Lang, Murphy, Bishop.

Subs: Archer, Atkinson, Williams, McIntyre, Devlin, Moxon, Ritchie, Saydee, Sorensen.