Pompey beat off Championship clubs including Oxford United and Plymouth to land in-demand Rob Atkinson.

And John Mousinho has no fears over the defender’s concerning injury history, with the 26-year-old having travelled with the Blues for today’s clash at Sunderland.

Pompey’s first signing of the transfer window bolsters the centre of defence, although the former Eastleigh man has not featured in competitive first-team football since February 2023.

After returning to action from an ACL injury, he has since been struck down by repeated hamstring problems.

Rob Atkinson, grounded, has not featured for Bristol City since February 2023 following injury problems. Picture: Jan Kruger/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Nonetheless, he has been back in action since September, while had been named as an unused substitute in 11 of City’s last 12 matches in all competitions until Friday’s departure.

During that period, he started five under-21 matches for City as they eased him into matches, while was deemed fit enough to be considered for bench duty in the Championship since the start of November.

Indeed, Robins boss Liam Manning was loath to lose him during the January window, with Atkinson regarded as the primary back-up for Rob Dickie and Luke McNally in the centre of defence.

However, with four Championship clubs and a number of high-flying League One sides declaring their interest - including Plymouth and ex-club Oxford, it was decided to allow him to gain precious matches - with Pompey the destination.

Mousinho, a former team-mate at Oxford and a deal clincher, has absolutely no concerns over Atkinson’s fitness, despite approaching two years without a first-team match.

Pompey have signed Bristol City defender Rob Atkinson on loan. Pic: Portsmouth FC | Portsmouth FC

And should he not be involved at the Stadium of Light following one training session with his new club, the newcomer can expect to feature in the FA Cup third round trip at Wycombe on January 10.

A left-sided defender who is comfortable on the ball, strong in the air in both penalty areas, and a dressing room leader, Atkinson undoubtedly ticks plenty of boxes.

City still regard him highly, irrespective of his injury issues, and, until his enforced absence, he had made 66 appearances following a £1.6m arrival from Oxford in July 2021.

Those performances had begun to catch the eye of Premier League clubs and teams at the top end of the Championship until rupturing his ACL in a draw at Sunderland in February 2023.

While sidelined, he signed a new contract, tying him to Ashton Gate until the summer of 2026, and he remains part of their long-term plans, despite the loan switch to Pompey.

Atkinson was an unused substitute in both fixtures between the sides since December, with the Blues raising the possibility of a loan with Manning on each occasion.

Despite wanting his presence around the first-team environment and offering back-up to the first-choice central defensive pairing, the Robins have now given the green light.

And Pompey are hoping Atkinson can solve a position which has proven problematic this season, having been deprived of Ibane Bowat, Conor Shaughnessy and Regan Poole for long spells.