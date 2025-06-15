It’s so far been a quiet summer at Fratton Park as the wait continues for Pompey’s first piece of business.

The Blues weren’t the only Championship side who remained quiet in the first part of the transfer window, with only six outfits bringing in new arrivals.

With the shutters coming off for the second part of the market on Monday, it is still expected to be a busy summer at PO4 with incomings and outgoings on the cards.

But who are the early favourites for promotion from the second tier next term?

After the first part of the transfer window, we’ve taken a look at the latest odds from Bet365 to work out who are the early front runners for the 2025-26 campaign.

1 . The early Championship promotion favourites Where Pompey rank in the early Championship promotion race.