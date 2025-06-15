The 2025-26 Championship promotion favourites - where Portsmouth, Ipswich Town, Derby County and Co rank

By Pepe Lacey
Published 15th Jun 2025, 18:00 BST

The latest Championship promotion odds after the first transfer window

It’s so far been a quiet summer at Fratton Park as the wait continues for Pompey’s first piece of business.

The Blues weren’t the only Championship side who remained quiet in the first part of the transfer window, with only six outfits bringing in new arrivals.

With the shutters coming off for the second part of the market on Monday, it is still expected to be a busy summer at PO4 with incomings and outgoings on the cards.

To subscribe to The Portsmouth News’ Pompey coverage and more click here

But who are the early favourites for promotion from the second tier next term?

After the first part of the transfer window, we’ve taken a look at the latest odds from Bet365 to work out who are the early front runners for the 2025-26 campaign.

Your next Pompey read: Injury horrors, transfer listed, moving up leagues: What became of Portsmouth players who left after title win

Where Pompey rank in the early Championship promotion race.

1. The early Championship promotion favourites

Where Pompey rank in the early Championship promotion race. | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Photo Sales
Latest promotion odds: 100/1.

2. Oxford United

Latest promotion odds: 100/1. Photo: Cameron Howard

Photo Sales
Latest promotion odds: 80/1.

3. Charlton Athletic

Latest promotion odds: 80/1. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Latest promotion odds: 66/1.

4. QPR

Latest promotion odds: 66/1. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:ChampionshipPortsmouthPompey
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice