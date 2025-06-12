Former Pompey loanee Di’Shon Bernard has blasted Sheffield Wednesday as wages continue to go unpaid.

Sheffield Wednesday players have taken to social media to voice their frustrations having failed to be paid their May’s wages.

And the situation at Hillsborough has sparked concerns in the PFA, who have released a statement calling the delays ‘unacceptable’.

The Owls are currently in turmoil, with the wait continuing for players, non-footballing staff and other employees to receive the full payment of their May wages. Two weeks have since passed since owner Dejphon Chansiri failed to fulfil his financial obligation to the club.

Our sister paper, The Star, understands players are still expecting their salaries, which has been delayed for the second time in three months.

Sheffield Wednesday have since been charged with multiple breaches of EFL Regulations and are now under transfer embargo, meaning they can’t renew contracts or register any new signings.

Former Pompey loanee hits out at Sheffield Wednesday

As the wait continues, former Pompey loanee and now Owls defender Di’Shon Bernard took to X last week to make his feelings clear amid the ongoing situation.

The 24-year-old used a popular clip of a Jose Mourinho interview, which said: ‘I prefer not to speak. If I speak I am in big trouble, in big trouble and I don’t want to be in big trouble.’

The centre-back isn’t the only member of Danny Rohl’s squad to take to social media, with winger Marvin Johnson using a GIF of Mr Bean looking at his watch in frustration.

With no current signs of resolution, the PFA have stepped in after initally keeping a close eye on the events which were unfolding.

The union have issued a statement condemning the current situation and has called on Chansiri to fulfil the financial obligation to the players.

PFA release statement amid Sheffield Wednesday payment issues

It read: ‘As the professional players’ union, we have now been speaking to members at Sheffield Wednesday over many months regarding repeated delays in the payment of salaries.

‘Ultimately, players and staff are like any other group of employees - they should be able to expect their wages to be paid on time and for the terms of their contracts to be met by their employers.

‘When that does not happen, it has a significant impact on the professional and personal lives of players, staff and their families. The uncertainty it causes is made worse when there appears to be a lack of clear communication regarding the reason these issues are occurring, and when payments can be expected.

‘Continued and ongoing delays to player and staff wages are unacceptable and need to be addressed without further delay. We will be continuing to support our members at Sheffield Wednesday until this situation is properly resolved.’

Sheffield Wednesday fans have held protests. | Getty Images

It’s not the first time Wednesday players have failed to be paid on time, with Chansiri missing March’s payments due to ‘cash flow issues.’

Although the delay was resolved it sparked unrest among Owls fans who protested against the Thai businessman in the remaining weeks of the campaign.

Ahead of Pompey’s trip to face Rohl’s men in late April, supporters organised a funeral march from Sheffield City centre to Hillsborough Park. Cards were then held up as the players walked out on to the pitch which called for Chansiri to sell-up.

With Sheffield Wednesday under an embargo, no players were signed during the first part of the summer window, while a report has claimed Rohl is in talks to take over at Middlesborough.

