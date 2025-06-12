World Cup dream moves into sight for Portsmouth trio ahead of huge year in careers

The Socceroos are going to the World Cup - and that is big news for a trio of emerging talents at Fratton Park.

Football’s greatest stage has just moved a giant step closer for a trio of Pompey’s squad.

That’s after Australia became one of the first nations to have their spot at the World Cup confirmed.

The Socceroos booked their position in the finals in North America next summer in dramatic fashion, with a come-from-behind victory over Saudi Arabia on Tuesday night.

It means Tony Popovic’s men are one of just 10 teams to have their places in the competition assured through qualification at this stage, with Canada, America and Mexico also through as host nations.

And that is potentially huge news for Pompey’s Aussie triumvirate, who will all have designs on booking a space in Popovic’s 26-man squad for the finals.

Pompey trio will have Socceroos World Cup ambitions

Hayden Matthews, Jacob Farrell and Thomas Waddingham make up the club’s Australia contingent at present - and will certainly have ambitions to be involved.

Matthews currently appears the player best placed to do so, after making his senior international bow against Bahrain in a World Cup qualifier last November.

From left to right: Thomas Waddingham, Hayden Matthews and Jacob Farrell are Australian signings Pompey are looking to build on. | The News

The 20-year-old would have likely been involved in his country’s recent qualifying action, after they recorded a 1-0 victory against Japan and 2-1 success against Saudi this week, had his season not been curtailed by an ankle injury in February.

Farrell and Waddingham will need to make strong progress over the coming campaign, to force their way into the equation and Popovic’s thinking.

The esteem Farrell is held in at international level has been seen in recent weeks though, with the under-23 international completing his recovery from his knee ligament injury with the Australia FA.

Pompey boss John Mousinho gave the 22-year-old clearance to return to his home country before the end of the season, in a term hindered by the issue which restricted him to a single appearance.

It’s the glimpse the former Brisbane Roar gave Popovic of his competence at Championship level which potentially bodes well for the striker moving forward. That came most clearly on his first start at the level against Coventry in April.

Popovic will certainly have eyes on the Pompey players, after travelling to England to watch his Aussie contingent at the start of March against Luton.

It was almost a wasted journey, however, coming the game after Matthews’ setback, though Kusini Yengi came on as a second-half substitute at Kenilworth Road.

Yengi’s fortunes are now certainly looking up, after being released by Pompey at the end of the campaign. The 26-year-old has gone from being without a club to looking forward to the prospect of the World Cup following on after a season which will contain European football, after he sealed a move to Scottish Premier League outfit Aberdeen.