Former Pompey winger Gavin Whyte has confessed he’s enjoying his football once more following his return to his native Northern Ireland

Gavin Whyte has admitted he’s playing with a smile on his face again after a frustrating spell at Pompey.

The former Blues winger is currently plying his trade with League of Ireland side Derry City, with the League One title winner sealing a move to the Brandywell in January - four months after mutually agreeing to terminate the final two years of his contract at Fratton Park.

Both the player and the club made that dramatic decision with Whyte just 14 months into the three-year deal he signed with Pompey following his free-transfer move from Cardiff in the summer of 2023.

A desire to be reunited with his young family in home-town Belfast prompted the parting of ways - something which the former Northern Ireland international later admitted impacted his Blues performances.

Now, five months after completing his free transfer move to Derry, the winger believes both he and his newest employers are reaping the rewards of that life-changing, brave decision.

Gavin Whyte: I’m playing with a smile on my face again

Whyte has featured 14 times to date for the Candystripes, who sit fourth in the current League of Ireland table, which is headed up by Shamrock Rovers.

He’s scored twice that period - including a superb solo effort against Sligo Rovers - and registered one assist. Of equal importance, the 29-year-old has started eight of Derry’s past nine games, establishing himself as a key player in Tiernan Lynch’s side.

That’s far removed from Whyte’s involvement at Pompey over the second half of their 2023-24 title-winning season, with the former Oxford and Hull man featuring just nines times from January 2024 and registering two starts.

Yet, those days are well and truly behind him now, with the forward once again enjoying his football in the company of his beloved family.

Speaking in a recent interview with The Derry Journal, Whyte said: ‘I always knew the ability was there. It was about getting me up to speed. With having a lot of time off it didn't really help me.

‘Now I'm playing with a smile on my face again. When you get that into me then you start seeing what I can do on the pitch which is really important for me.

‘I think Tiernan's definitely brought that out of me. I just think the club as a whole, the fans, the players that are there every day, has definitely helped me.

‘That's been a big, important thing for me, but I've definitely bought into it all. I've loved my time here so far and I just want to play as many games as I can and see where we go from there.’

Gavin Whyte explains prompt Pompey departure

Gavin Whyte (11) with Portsmouth midfielder Terry Devlin and the Sky Bet League One trophy.

Whyte made 30 appearances in total for Pompey, registering three assists in his one-and-a-bit season stay on the south coast.

His last game for the club was in the EFL Cup defeat to Millwall on August 13., 2024. Two weeks later, he had packed his bags and returned to his native Northern Ireland.

Explaining his Pompey exit to the Belfast Telegraph last November, Whyte said: ‘Going to Portsmouth was amazing. I was in a great team with a great manager and great backroom staff. It was a good fit for me when I went in. They really wanted to sign me and I was buzzing with that.

‘I enjoyed the first six months and then I wasn’t playing as much and I was getting a little unsettled. I was missing my kids to be honest. My little boy was one and there were times I didn’t see him for eight or nine weeks.

‘My family travelled with me to various clubs for six years when I went across the water and my little girl is eight and she is now in her fifth school. Coming back here (to Belfast) when Alex (his partner) fell pregnant they sort of settled and loved it. Lily went to school here and it is probably the only school she’s been at that she really likes.

‘I thought it was unfair on my family when they were here, me staying where I was because the right thing was for us to be together.

‘Teddy (his son) was born on the first day of the season and I actually missed that. It sort of just spiralled from there. It was nothing to do with the place or the club because I love every club I’ve been at and am proud of all the clubs I’ve played for and there’s been some big clubs. It was just to do with making a choice about coming back home.

‘I wanted to feel settled and my family to be settled.’

Whyte and Derry are next in action on Friday night when they welcome Galway to the Brandywell.

