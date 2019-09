Have your say

Pompey are no longer looking at Nathan Wood.

The 20-year-old spent a week on trial with the Blues earlier this month after being flagged up to Kenny Jackett.

However, the Blues boss has decided not to pursue a deal for the ex-AFC Wimbledon and Walton Casuals winger.

Pompey also didn’t table a contract to former Millwall left-back James Meredith and he's now moved on.

Richard Brindley signed for Notts County last week after also training with the Blues.