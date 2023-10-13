Why are there only four League One games this weekend? Reason for postponement of Portsmouth, Derby & others
Pompey’s trip to Northampton has been postponed along with a host of other third-tier fixtures
Portsmouth boss John Mousinho says his players deserve their upcoming break this weekend as just eight of the division’s 24 teams take part in their scheduled fixtures. Premier League and Championship action has automatically come to a halt this weekend due to the international break, but the third-tier of English football has been hit with a series of postponements due to international call-ups.
League leaders Portsmouth are one of the 14 teams impacted by the international break and their trip to Northampton has been delayed until a later date. Portsmouth have enjoyed an exceptional start to the league season - winning eight and drawing four of their opening 12. This has merited international call-ups for the likes of Regan Poole, Alexander Robertson and Paddy Lane.
The club issued a statement earlier this month, explaining the decision. It reads: “Pompey’s League One match at Northampton – scheduled to take place on Saturday, October 14 – has been postponed. The Blues have exercised their right to call off the fixture after receiving three international call-ups. A new date for the game at Sixfields Stadium will be announced in due course.”
EFL Rules state that clubs with three or more call-ups are permitted to reschedule league matches. This means that Blackpool vs Stevenage, Cambridge vs Shrewsbury, Carlisle vs Leyton Orient and Lincoln City vs Burton are the only fixtures taking place this weekend in the third-tier of English football.
Portsmouth will remain at the top of the league regardless of these results at the weekend as they have a seven point gap on the league’s surprise package Stevenage.
Pompey will return to league action after the international break when they host strugglers Carlisle on Saturday 21 October. Portsmouth remain the only unbeaten team in the division and are currently on a five match winning streak in the league as they aim to bounce back to the Championship for the first time since 2012.