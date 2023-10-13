Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Portsmouth boss John Mousinho says his players deserve their upcoming break this weekend as just eight of the division’s 24 teams take part in their scheduled fixtures. Premier League and Championship action has automatically come to a halt this weekend due to the international break, but the third-tier of English football has been hit with a series of postponements due to international call-ups.

League leaders Portsmouth are one of the 14 teams impacted by the international break and their trip to Northampton has been delayed until a later date. Portsmouth have enjoyed an exceptional start to the league season - winning eight and drawing four of their opening 12. This has merited international call-ups for the likes of Regan Poole, Alexander Robertson and Paddy Lane.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The club issued a statement earlier this month, explaining the decision. It reads: “Pompey’s League One match at Northampton – scheduled to take place on Saturday, October 14 – has been postponed. The Blues have exercised their right to call off the fixture after receiving three international call-ups. A new date for the game at Sixfields Stadium will be announced in due course.”

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

EFL Rules state that clubs with three or more call-ups are permitted to reschedule league matches. This means that Blackpool vs Stevenage, Cambridge vs Shrewsbury, Carlisle vs Leyton Orient and Lincoln City vs Burton are the only fixtures taking place this weekend in the third-tier of English football.

Portsmouth will remain at the top of the league regardless of these results at the weekend as they have a seven point gap on the league’s surprise package Stevenage.