After achieving his boyhood dream of representing Wales this week, the Pompey centre-half has other goals he wants to achieve.

More caps for his beloved country is a given, following his international debut in a 4-0 friendly win against Gibraltar on Tuesday night.

But next to that on the Poole ‘to-do list’ is playing in the Premier League – with the Blues.

The 25-year-old has only been at Fratton Park since the summer, following his free-transfer move from Lincoln. Yet in that time a mutual respect has quickly developed.

The former Manchester United defender has already established himself as a firm Fratton favourite with three goals in 12 appearances and his towering performances at the heart of the Blues’ defence.

Meanwhile, Poole greatly appreciates the enormity of the club he now represents, even if it is stuck in it’s seventh consecutive year in League One.

The Blues have a very good chance of changing that narrative, with John Mousinho’s unbeaten side currently top of the division.

Pompey and Wales defender Regan Poole

And, according to Poole, the dream doesn’t have to end with a return to the Championship. He told nation.cymru: ‘I’m loving it down there (in Portsmouth). We’ve started so brightly and we’re looking for promotion.

‘We’re trying to get the football club back to where it belongs. Why can’t we do it at Portsmouth?

‘Ipswich are doing really well (in the Championship after going up from League One last season) and if we can get promoted, why not?

‘Portsmouth is a Premier League football club and should never be in League One. I believe I can play in the Premier League. If you don’t think that, you’re in the wrong sport.’

Pompey defender Regan Poole made his full international debut for Wales against Gibraltar on Wednesday night

Cardiff-born Poole played the full 90 minutes as Rob Page’s Wales saw off the challenge of Gibraltar at Wrexham’s Racecourse Ground.

The centre-back will be hoping he keeps his place for Sunday’s European Championship qualifier against Croatia.

He added: ‘It’s always been my aim to win that cap. I’m 25 and I’ve had to wait a little while to get it, but hopefully there are many more to come.

‘I had the experience of playing for the under-21s a few times and got called up there.