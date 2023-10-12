Pompey have enjoyed a remarkable start to the season under John Mousinho, finding themselves top of the table and unbeaten after the opening 12 fixtures.

Pompey have played some fantastic football this term but the side have also done the dirty work and turned in physical performances to see out fixtures when needed. No third-tier team has conceded fewer goals than Portsmouth's eight so far this year - in fact only Leicester City can better it across the Championship, League One and League Two.