Where Portsmouth rank against League One’s dirtiest teams with Bristol Rovers and Bolton - gallery

Portsmouth have done the dirty work when needed so far this season but how do they compare with League One’s toughest tacklers?

Toby Bryant
By Toby Bryant
Published 12th Oct 2023, 19:00 BST

Pompey have enjoyed a remarkable start to the season under John Mousinho, finding themselves top of the table and unbeaten after the opening 12 fixtures.

Pompey have played some fantastic football this term but the side have also done the dirty work and turned in physical performances to see out fixtures when needed. No third-tier team has conceded fewer goals than Portsmouth's eight so far this year - in fact only Leicester City can better it across the Championship, League One and League Two.

League One is renowned for its tough tackling and full-blooded displays and The News casts an eye over the teams that have committed the most fouls so far this season, stats courtesy of BettingOdds.

