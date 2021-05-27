Reported Pompey target - Swindon's Jack Payne - is not believed to be on the Blues' wish list. Picture: Gareth Copley

The Swindon midfielder has been linked with a Fratton Park switch and formerly played under Danny Cowley at Lincoln.

However, it is understood the 26-year-old is not being targeted by the Blues during what will be a busy summer of recruitment at Fratton Park.

Payne made 47 appearances and netted four times this season for Swindon following his August free-transfer arrival.

Yet it resulted in his second League One relegation, following similar disappointment during a Bradford loan spell in 2018-19.

Cowley had snapped him up for Lincoln in July 2019, although Payne would feature just 10 times under him before his manager quit to join Huddersfield two months later.

Payne went on to total 29 appearances for the Imps, before being released in the summer of 2020.

