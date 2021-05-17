Portsmouth outline transfer list picture and position on cashing in on prized assets like Blackburn Rovers, Derby County, Reading and Brentford target Ronan Curtis

But chief executive Mark Catlin refused to rule out that scenario changing as Danny Cowley carries out his summer overhaul.

Catlin stated the priority for the Blues for the time being is talks with the out-of-contract players who could yet have a Fratton Park future.

There may well be leeway to cash in on some of playing assets to boost Cowley’s playing budget, as he attempts to get Pompey out of League One at the fifth attempt.

There are currently 12 senior players who are contracted for the 2021-22 campaign at PO4.

Of that number, Republic of Ireland international Ronan Curtis, winger Marcus Harness and striker John Marquis are currently the most bankable assets.

Curtis has been linked with a host of clubs including most recently Blackburn and Derby County as well as Brentford and Reading.

There were no players made available for sale when the club’s retained list was announced at the weekend, and Catlin indicated, for now, that will remain the case.

He said: ‘We, at this moment in time, are not looking to transfer list any of our current players.

‘It’s totally down to the management team, but at this moment in time Danny hasn’t advised me of anyone he wants to put on the transfer list.

‘Things can change in football, and the management team may want to freshen things up.

‘They may look at things in pre-season and could look to free up money and resources.

‘At this moment in time, though, all of our energies are being spent on the players who are out of contract and we have options on.’

Talks are continuing over the prospect of new deals for Jack Whatmough, Tom Naylor, Ben Close and Ryan Williams.

That officially remains the case for player of the season, Craig MacGillivray, although The News understands the keeper is set to depart this summer.

Catlin explained the prospect of tying those players down to new deals and then cashing in on them is an unlikely scenario.

He added: ‘When you transfer list players, they are either players in contract or you’ve offered them a new deal they are signing.

‘It’s impossible to get a transfer fee unless they are under 23, via the compensation system, for players who are out of contract.

‘You could activate a clause and put them on the transfer list, but that says you don’t really want the player and you’re doing it for the money.’

