Portsmouth owner Michael Eisner and Tornante with new £9m investment into Blues

Neil Allen
By Neil Allen
Published 1st Jul 2024, 18:30 BST
Updated 1st Jul 2024, 18:33 BST
Pompey owners Tornante have invested another £9m into the club.

According to details lodged at Companies House today, chairman Michael Eisner and his family have created £9m of new shares - once again in equity rather than loans.

Pompey’s last set of accounts, published in March, had declared the intent to put in a further £7m to finance club operations.

These would ‘convert into additional share capital’ once the next set of accounts were completed in June.

Tornante have invested another £9m into Pompey. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImagesTornante have invested another £9m into Pompey. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages
Tornante have invested another £9m into Pompey. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

However, that has now been officially confirmed as in fact totalling £9m, representing an additional £27m put into the club by Tornante since November 2021.

Under terms of their August 2017 purchase of Pompey from fan ownership for £5.67m, Tornante also financed £10m of share capital.

That totals £37m invested by the American owners since arriving at Fratton Park, all as equity with no loans against the club, ensuring it continues to run debt-free.

Previously, another £9m was invested in March 2023 to cover losses and continued stadium and training ground infrastructure works.

In their most recent accounts, the Blues posted losses of £3.09m for the year up to June 30, 2023 - representing a deficit for a third successive season.

