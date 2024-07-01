Portsmouth owner Michael Eisner and Tornante with new £9m investment into Blues
According to details lodged at Companies House today, chairman Michael Eisner and his family have created £9m of new shares - once again in equity rather than loans.
Pompey’s last set of accounts, published in March, had declared the intent to put in a further £7m to finance club operations.
These would ‘convert into additional share capital’ once the next set of accounts were completed in June.
However, that has now been officially confirmed as in fact totalling £9m, representing an additional £27m put into the club by Tornante since November 2021.
Under terms of their August 2017 purchase of Pompey from fan ownership for £5.67m, Tornante also financed £10m of share capital.
That totals £37m invested by the American owners since arriving at Fratton Park, all as equity with no loans against the club, ensuring it continues to run debt-free.
Previously, another £9m was invested in March 2023 to cover losses and continued stadium and training ground infrastructure works.
In their most recent accounts, the Blues posted losses of £3.09m for the year up to June 30, 2023 - representing a deficit for a third successive season.
