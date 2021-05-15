The defender's release was confirmed after the Iron announced their summer retained list.

Bedeau is reportedly a summer target for the Blues, with Danny Cowley plotting a summer overhaul.

League One rivals Oxford, MK Dons and Fleetwood have also been credited with interest in the ex-Aston Villa centre-back.

Jacob Bedeau. Picture: George Wood/Getty Images

Bedeau came through the ranks at Bury before earning a move to Villa Park in Janaury 2017.

However, he failed to make a single first-team appearance for Villa and joined Scunny two years later.

This season, Bedeau scored once in 38 appearances as the Lincolnshire outfit narrowly avoided League Two relegation.

The 21-year-old is now a free agent and looking for a new club.

As things stand, Pompey have two centre-backs under contract ahead of the 2021-22 campaign in Sean Raggett and Paul Downing.