Portsmouth, Oxford and MK Dons-linked defender departs League Two side
Pompey-linked defender Jacob Bedeau has departed Scunthorpe.
The defender's release was confirmed after the Iron announced their summer retained list.
Bedeau is reportedly a summer target for the Blues, with Danny Cowley plotting a summer overhaul.
League One rivals Oxford, MK Dons and Fleetwood have also been credited with interest in the ex-Aston Villa centre-back.
Bedeau came through the ranks at Bury before earning a move to Villa Park in Janaury 2017.
However, he failed to make a single first-team appearance for Villa and joined Scunny two years later.
This season, Bedeau scored once in 38 appearances as the Lincolnshire outfit narrowly avoided League Two relegation.
The 21-year-old is now a free agent and looking for a new club.
As things stand, Pompey have two centre-backs under contract ahead of the 2021-22 campaign in Sean Raggett and Paul Downing.
The Blues are in discussions to keep Jack Whatmough while Rasmus Nicolaisen has returned to FC Midtjylland following his season-long loan at Fratton Park.