Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Portsmouth ace has opted not to represent his country again.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill has insisted that Paddy Lane’s absence from the national team is down to his own doing. The Portsmouth winger has not been named in Northern Ireland’s latest squad, which will see them take on Belarus and Bulgaria in the Nations League over the course of the next week.

The versatile 23-year-old played a key role in Pompey’s promotion to the Championship last season, contributing 12 goals and seven assists as they charged towards the League One title. Lane made his Northern Ireland debut two years ago and has earned four caps since. However, after last appearing back in March for the Green and White Army, he has not featured in any of the camps.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

O’Neill discussed Lane’s decision to opt out of the friendlies against Spain and Andorra over the summer. He issued advice regarding the player’s outlook on his international career, stating the avoidance of call-ups will only hinder his position.

“I only had one player, Paddy Lane, who said he felt he’d benefit from not being involved. My argument to that was: ‘Well, that won’t benefit you going forward because you need to commit to international football. You have to be part of the group, come into the squad and establish yourself in the squad, then try to establish yourself in the team.’ We’re looking for that commitment from the players,” said O’Neill back in the summer.

“I recently went out to Belgium to watch Isaac Price and he said ‘I can’t wait to come and join up in June’. That’s the attitude that you want from players coming into the squad."

O’Neill has provided a more recent update on Lane and has confirmed that the player has made it known that he does not want to feature for Northern Ireland. Lane’s primary focus is ‘on his club’ as Portsmouth tackle what could turn into a relegation fight later this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pompey are currently 23rd in the table as they head into the international break and remain the only club in the Championship yet to register their first win of the campaign.

“Paddy and I had a conversation prior to the September games. He said he didn't want to be available for selection at this moment in time. That's his choice,” O’Neill said via Belfast Live.

“I have had that conversation with him prior to June. I spoke to his club manager prior to March. He came in and played for us against Romania and did reasonably well in the game. He didn't play against Scotland, we made some changes for that game.

“At the end of the day it's the player's choice. I am focused on the names of the 25 players I am able to select for these games. Paddy just felt he wanted to focus on his club and moving into the Championship with Portsmouth. It is down to the player.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I can't make them play. It is not a situation I have encountered a lot as international manager. Some players would ask to be left out for personal reasons. But Paddy's focus is on his club and we have to respect that.”