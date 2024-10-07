Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Nicolas Schmid intends to bring a calm and reassuring presence to Pompey’s goalkeeper position.

And the Austrian insisted he’s ready for a run in the side, after claiming the No1 spot from Will Norris against Oxford United.

Schmid put in a composed performance on his maiden display in English football, following his arrival from BW Linz this summer.

The 27-year-old’s capture significantly strengthened Pompey’s keeper department, with the 6ft 5in man vying with Norris and Jordan Archer for the starting position.

Norris has been the undisputed first choice in his time at Fratton Park since arriving from Burnley last year, but paid for his performance in the 6-1 capitulation at Stoke City last week.

Schmid now has the chance to stake his claim for an extended run, with a trip to QPR to come after the international break.

The keeper savoured a moment he’d always dreamed of after his first outing in the Championship football - and laid out his intention to bring a calming influence to Pompey’s defence.

And Schmid made it clear there’s no issues with Norris, as the pair vie to start between the sticks.

Schmid said: ‘If the chance comes to play, I feel ready.

‘Will is a good guy and this is just a normal battle between goalkeepers.

‘Everyone in the goalkeeper team has been welcoming and they have all been brilliant to me.

‘Now we have to see what happens in the next days and weeks.

‘This is an incredible place to play and when I went on the pitch I had goosebumps. I just keep smiling.

‘I try to keep calm and relax and make sure things are safe in situations - sometimes that’s what the team needs.’

Schmid caught the eye for with one impressive stop for Pompey, as he impressively tipped a Idris El Mizouni drive around the post as the Oxford man broke clear.

He added: ‘I tried to keep the goal clear and it was a good save with my fingertips to keep us in the game. That’s my job!’