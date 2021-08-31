The possibility of late interest in the pair has so far failed to emerge on what is proving to be a quiet transfer deadline day involving the Blues.

Curtis has been coveted by Preston, Cardiff and Blackburn since the start of the summer as he seeks to step up to the Championship.

While earlier this month, Danny Cowley admitted he anticipated Championship interest in Harness before the transfer window ended.

However, as the clock ticks down towards the 11pm deadline, it is understood there have been no bids for the pair who represent Pompey’s most bankable assets.

Admittedly, the sale of either would undoubtedly have helped bankroll Cowley’s recruitment drive this summer.

Regardless, Harness and Curtis staying at Fratton Park can be seen as a positive by Cowley, who ideally wants both to remain pivotal members of his first-team.

In the case of Curtis, it is hoped clarity over his future can help him refocus following a disappointing personal start the campaign, with no goals or assists.

Certainly the wingers are regarded as first-choice for the Blues when fit and available – and seen as excellent League One performers.

Even if there are any late bids from this point, it is understood Pompey will resist cashing in, bearing in mind the lack of time available to find a suitable replacement.

Curtis is contracted to Fratton Park until the summer of 2023, while Harness’ deal expires next summer, although the club retain a 12-month option.

Their futures could again come under scrutiny in January, particularly Curtis, who has made no secret of his desire to test himself at Championship level.

However, barring any dramatic late developments, Pompey are banking on the pair concentrating on performing well for Cowley’s side in the meantime – and possibly enhancing their reputations for when the transfer window reopens in January.

