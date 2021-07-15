The News understands the former Leicester midfielder left the Blues following Saturday's friendly at the Hawks.

Ndukwu linked up with Danny Cowley's side following his release from the King Power Stadium at the end of last season.

The 22-year-old helped Pompey come from behind at the interval to beat Paul Doswell’s side 5-2.

Gassan Ahadme, on trial from Norwich City, netted a hat-trick.

Ndukwu played in the engine room for the visitors alongside Jay Mingi and Madger Gomes – also both trying to win deals after leaving Charlton and Doncaster respectively this summer.

However, it is understood Cowley informed Ndukwu he'd been unsuccessful in his quest to earn a contract at Fratton Park.

Pompey have parted company with triallist Layton Ndukwu. Picture: Paul Collins

The ex-Southend loanee has not travelled with Pompey for this week’s training camp at St George’s Park.