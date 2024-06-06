Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Pompey have pinpointed when fans can expect to glimpse their 2024-25 kit.

The Blues are in the process of finalising a new deal with their kit supplier, with Nike’s six-year arrangement scheduled to end this summer.

It is understood Nike are again in the frame, thereby potentially extending a partnership which began in March 2018 and also consists of Just Sport as retail partner, overseeing the club shop.

Pompey hope to unveil their 2024-25 kit at the start of July. Picture: Bryn Lennon

With negotiations ongoing ,Andy Cullen remains tight-lipped over the identity of the next kit supplier. Although an official announcement is expected ‘shortly’.

Regardless, Pompey are hopeful their new kit can be unveiled at the beginning of July, when John Mousinho’s side’s pre-season programme is underway.

The Blues’ chief executive told The News: ‘We’re expecting something shortly. There are one or two aspects of the contract we need to complete between the two parties.

‘Then we are ready to make an announcement, which could be sometime this month.

‘We would hope the kits themselves will be visible at the beginning of July, like last year.’

Nike replaced Sondico as Pompey’s kit supplier from the start of the 2018-19 season, signing a three year deal.

That was extended in May 2021, with another three-year arrangement, and the Blues’ subsequently enjoyed bumper shirt sales during their 2023-24 League One title-winning season.

It remains to be seen whether the new kit will be worn during their pre-season programme ahead of the Championship kick-off.

Of the pre-season friendlies announced so far, a July 16 trip to Gosport is currently earmarked as their first fixture.