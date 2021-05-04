Pompey legend Alan McLoughlin

And their sentiments have been echoed by many members of the Pompey media who worked alongside the former midfielder after he made the move to the press box to provide match analysis for local radio.

It was revealed on Monday afternoon that the Fratton Park Hall-of-Famer had died after a lengthy battle with cancer.

Lovingly known as ‘Macca’, the former Blues midfielder made made 361 appearances for the club and scored 68 times during his seven-and-a-half year playing career at PO4.

He would also later go on to coach the academy and first team, forming a close bond with those who emerged under his leadership and helping them develop as they attempted to forge a career in the game for themselves.

Macca later departed the club in 2014, but it’s clear his presence at Fratton Park had a massive impact on those who worked alongside him – both on and off the pitch.

Here’s a selection of some of those messages that have been shared on Twitter….

@JackWhatmough3: One of the best people I’ve met at this club, will never forget what you taught me as a player and as a person.

Condolences to your family. Rest easy Macca.

@ConorChaplin10: Absolutely gutted. Macca, you had such a big influence on me in so many ways.

Gave me valuable advice when I needed it most. Will be deeply missed by so many RIP.

@jedwallace12: So often a friend & a voice of wisdom at the end of the phone.

I’m going to miss you mate. Thank you for the belief, advice & friendship!

@guywhittingham: RIP Macca you wouldn’t want anyone else in the trenches with you.

Love and thoughts to Deb, Abby & Megan he was a great man.

Adam Webster: RIP Macca. So sad to hear of this news.

Played such a big part in mine and many others development in becoming players and more importantly men.

@adam_may97: Terrible news a great guy and a great coach who has taught and helped me a lot in the game, RIP Macca.

@CalvinJDavies4: Rest in peace Macca, one of life’s real good guys.

Gave me a different outlook on football and life. Will forever be grateful.

@BradTarbuck1: Rest easy Alan McLoughlin.

One of the best coaches I’ve ever had. An inspiration.

Condolences to all family and friends. Heartbreaking news.

@pn_jordan_cross: Knew this day was nigh, but it still hits hard when it arrives.

RIP Macca a man who elevated one of the great #Pompey sides with quality and professionalism.

A man with standards, a man who didn’t suffer fools, a man with humility, integrity and a gent taken from us far too young.

@pn_neil_allen: Awful news about Macca. A #Pompey great and Hall of Famer. RIP.

@sammatterface: It's absolutely terrible news about #Pompey legend Alan McLoughlin.

A legend for his country for scoring an iconic goal, a man with great stories and super company.

Three years touring the Prem with @Pompey, usually squeezing three of us in to one ibis room. RIP Macca.

@mrandrewmoon: Just such awful news, a wonderful man. All my thoughts are with his friends and family.

@alex_crook: Heartbroken to hear of the passing of Alan McLoughlin.

Loved watching him when I was younger and lucky enough to get to know him and work alongside him during my commentary career.

Scorer of an icon Ireland goal and a legend of a bloke with a great, dry sense of humour. RIP Macca.

@az_steve_wilson; A brilliant player and a top bloke.

Growing up with that team and him as one of my playing heroes, it was one of those huge privileges to get to know him personally and hear some of his fantastic stories. A proper Pompey great.