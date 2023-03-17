The former £1m signing left Fratton Park under a cloud in January 2022, having fallen out of favour and resorted to shushing Blues fans and covering his ears when celebrating scoring.

With four goals in 24 outings that season, he instead made the switch to Lincoln for the remainder of the campaign for a nominal fee.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And with the Blues facing him on Saturday, John Mousinho is wary of the 30-year-old being inspired against the club where he netted 38 goals in 127 appearances.

Pompey’s boss told The News: ‘John is one of those who, when on his game, is one of those all-round centre-forwards who can offer that physical threat, can link the play really well, and put the ball into the net.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘He’s had a really, really good career at this level. There is a reason why Pompey signed him and there’s a reason that clubs continue to sign him – we have to be very, very wary of that threat.

‘From experience, when playing against him you know you’ve had a really good battle, a good old scrap for 90 minutes. It’s that energy and physicality, he’s not just going to be a big target man but can cause problems with his physicality.

Former Pompey striker John Marquis is set to face his former club on Saturday. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

‘I wasn’t actually aware of how it worked out for him here because the couple of times I played him here he did quite well, but I’ve heard what’s been said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘In all honesty, that probably makes him more dangerous at the weekend because sometimes those players have a point to prove

‘We have to make sure it's a conversation we have with the players. Strip that back, take it away, and go into it knowing we are playing against that player, on that certain day, and we know his strengths and his weaknesses.

‘Those are the things we are focusing on for that day.’

Bristol Rovers lost 2-0 to Wycombe on Tuesday night, fielding Marquis, 15-goal Aaron Collins and Middlesbrough loanee Josh Coburn in attacking positions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although Marquis was withdrawn at half-time for another striker, Ryan Loft.

Mousinho added: ‘They had Coburn, Marquis and Collins starting against Wycombe, with Collins playing slightly deeper. Then brought on Loft.

‘They have a lot of flexibility there and a lot of options where they can actually go a bit longer, have some physicality, but are also good at holding the ball up.