The Three Lions and Al-Ettifaq coach helped Pompey to the 2017 League Two title - but is now set to join the side he helped beat to that crown in the Championship.

Ian Foster is set to become Plymouth Argyle’s new boss, according to reports.

And it means the former Pompey coach linking up with the side he played a central role in beating to the League Two title, after relations soured between the two teams.

Foster is believed to be in ‘advanced negotiations’ to succeed Steve Schumacher at Home Park, after the interview process for the new position concluded this week.

The Scouser spent 21 months at Fratton Park after Paul Cook’s arrival in 2015, and was a key part of the coaching set-up with assistant manager Leam Richardson.

Cook himself was strongly linked with the position and seen as a favourite to take up the position vacated by Schumacher, after he moved to Championship outfit Preston.

Foster was part of the Blues set-up who built up a rivalry with Plymouth, when Derek Adams was in charge of the Pilgrims. Cook was left unhappy by what he saw as disrespect from Adams, when Pompey were keen on striker Reuben Reid and the Scot refused to return his calls.

That ramped up the friction with Plymouth triumphing in the 2015-16 play-offs. They failed to gain promotion, however, and it was Pompey who gained the upper hand 12 months later when beating Adams side to the League Two crown on a dramatic final day.

Foster was front and centre at Fratton Park over most of that period, but had departed by the time the title was won - leaving in February 2017 to take up a role with England.

The former striker who came through the ranks at Liverpool has since developed his standing as a coach of note, working as part of the under-17 group which saw Steve Cooper’s side win the World Cup.

That was followed up with a European Championship victory in Slovakia last year, with Foster the head coach of the under-19 side who beat Israel 3-2 after extra time.

The likes of Carney Chukwuemeka, Liam Delap and Callum Doyle were part of that group along with Pompey loanee Dane Scarlett. Foster has also aided the progress of a stellar list of names including Phil Foden, Jadon Sancho, Conor Gallagher and Emile Smith Rowe.