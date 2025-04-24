Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Pompey are on track for a bumper following against Sheffield Wednesday this weekend.

And tickets will be hard to come by in the final two games of the season for Blues supporters, as the campaign races towards its conclusion.

John Mousinho’s men sealed their Championship survival on Monday, beating Watford 1-0 at Fratton Park. Colby Bishop netted his 11th goal of the season, with the victory extending their three-game unbeaten run.

The victory means Pompey now have an unassailable six-point advantage over the bottom three, with two games remaining of the campaign.

With the Blues booking their place in the 2025-26 Championship, the Fratton faithful will be out in force over the weekend as they bid to end the term on a high.

Mousinho’s men have one final away day as they make the trip to Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday. A huge following is expected, as jubilant supporters make the near 460-mile round trip to the Steel City.

After selling out their initial 2,400 allocation , the club have since been handed a further 1,400 tickets in the West Stand at Hillsborough. That will now see the total rise to 3,800, with the Fratton faithful given tickets in both the upper and lower tiers.

Should the Blues sell-out their new allocation,it will be the largest backing of the campaign - eclipsing the following seen at Preston in March. The current highest following was seen at Deepdale, with 3,624 supporters making the journey to Lancashire for the 2-1 defeat.

That edged the outstanding figure seen on the opening day against Leeds as 2,852 travelled to Elland Road, while 2,514 Pompey fans were in attendance at Bramall Lane to face Sheffield United in February.

With Mousinho’s men set for another impressive showing in the stands, the Fratton faithful will be hoping to see back-to-back away victories on the pitch. That’s after last week’s frenetic 5-3 triumph over Norwich City at Carrow Road.

However, the Blues have won just three games on their travels this term, losing 15 of their 22 away matches to date.

Another sell-out expected at Fratton Park

With a bumper backing expected on Saturday, a sell-out crowd will also be in place on the final day against Hull City.

Pompey have won 11 of their previous 16 league games at Fratton Park. | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Mousinho’s troops will be looking to round off their first season back in the Championship off in style, with a party atmosphere in store.

Although the Blues have already secured their safety, the Tigers could go into the game uncertain over their future as they continue their battle for survival.

Ruben Selles’ men sit two points above the bottom three heading into this weekend’s fixtures, but could secure their spot in next term’s second tier should they beat relegation rivals Derby on Saturday.

Pompey will go into the final day full of confidence, having lost just three of their previous 16 games at Fratton Park - winning 11 of them.

