Pompey are on track for their biggest away following of the season.

In fact, John Mousinho’s men will have their largest backing in almost a year as they look to pick up their third victory on the road in the Championship.

Hardy members of the Fratton faithful will have their alarms set early on Saturday morning as they embark on a near 525-mile round trip to Preston.

It will be the first visit to Deepdale in more than 12 years for the Blues, who will be accompanied by more than 3,500 supporters in the Bill Shankly Kop End.

That impressive showing is on course to be the highest away following of the campaign for Mousinho’s men, who were originally allocated 5,700 tickets for the game.

The Fratton faithful’s support in Lancashire will eclipse the current largest backing this season, which came at Elland Road on the opening day against Leeds -when 2,852 members of the Fratton faithful travelled to west Yorkshire in August.

Meanwhile, 2,514 fans made the trip to Bramall Lane last month for the 2-1 loss against Sheffield United, while 2,492 supporters visited the Hawthorns in January for the 5-1 disappointment against West Brom.

Kusini Yengi’s second-half goal at the Weston Homes Stadium was enough to leave the triumphant Pompey backing dreaming of promotion as hopes of a 12-year return to the Championship intensified.

Twelve-months later, the Fratton faithful will this time be out in force for a different reason as the Fratton Park outfit bid to maintain their Championship safety.

Pompey bid to stay clear of Championship relegation battle

Mousinho’s side currently sit just seven points above the relegation zone after their surprising 2-1 loss to bottom-of-the-table Plymouth at Fratton Park in midweek.

With the Blues picking up just 10 of their 42 points on the road this term, Pompey fans will be hoping their impressive support will be enough to guide them to a third away victory of the campaign.

Three points against 15th-placed Preston could also see Mousinho’s men move above the Lilywhites in the table and into 14th ahead of a crucial run in to the season.

That could see the Blues have a 10-point cushion to the bottom three going into the upcoming international break.

After the two-week stoppage, Pompey face Blackburn Rovers at Fratton Park, before they head to to south London to take on Millwall on April 5.

And Mousinho’s side will once again be backed in their numbers in the capital, with the club confirming all 2,000 tickets have sold out for the Championship fixture.

