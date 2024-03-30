Watch more of our videos on Shots!

#Pompey are one of the best outfits I’ve seen against Wycombe, remind me of Ipswich last season. #Chairboys didn’t play badly but this Pompey side is absolutely quality, fair play to them. All the best for the rest of the season Pompey, hope you go up @JoeLowToure

Sometimes you have to just hold you hands up...we didn't play badly but blimey Pompey are good and showed why their deservedly going up as champions...fair play. @Ben_stenner15

The whole energy around the club is, understandably brilliant right now. If it isn’t Kamara giving it the “3-1” signal to chirpy Wycombe fans or Bishop messing around with the GKs water bottle it’s MPH winding up their corner takers. Relaxed players making it look easy. @PompeyPedro

No real complaints - beaten by the better side on the day. They pretty much controlled the game for the majority … but I have to say I didn’t think we did ourselves any favours today. Silly and avoidable goals to concede (apart from their second - which was well worked). @stevedarney

A comfortable away win underlines just how well this #Pompey team manage games. Can’t remember the last time we bossed Wycombe but that second half was about as controlled an away performance as you can get. Raggett was outstanding, didn’t put a foot wrong. Kamara petrified them. @PO4PompeyStats

Pompey, were awesome happy to lose to the champions pompey fans are fantastic @MarkLane99373

Pompey closing in on promotion. After a lively opening 20 minutes from Wycombe , controlled the game with Abu Kamara almost unplayable on the right. This is a team without a real X-factor, but lots of character , spirit and know-how. @IanDarke

Total destruction of a decent Wycombe. This team are something special #pompey @backhomeinpo2

Brilliant result for #Pompey against Wycombe - one step closer to promotion @FredsDotW

Remember when I said @Pompey were going up and people were saying it's too early to say that @kevharps7

Just got home from Wycombe what a day again. Abu Kamara surely had one of the best individual performances for #Pompey this season. Colby Bishop showing once again what top strikers do. @AndyFord33107

Raggett brilliant again. Remember when we weren’t going up with him in defence? @adarkelimited