Zak Swanson is set to come to Pompey’s aid amid their midfield injury woes.

Pompey boss John Mousinho has suggested the former Arsenal man could answer his SOS in the middle of the park, as he makes his return to the fray.

Swanson is ready to return to training, after nine weeks out following groin surgery - the second time he went under the knife after missing three months at the end of last term.

That’s a boost for the Blues who’ve been riddle with unprecedented injury issues and a swathe of season-ending problems.

Swanson has impressed at right-back in 39 appearances across two campaigns since arriving under Danny Cowley in 2022.

But, with Owen Moxon and Marlon Pack the only fit options, Mousinho feels the 23-year-old could help Pompey in midfield.

Mousinho said: ‘Zak’s definitely a player we’re excited about and I’ve been fond of since I took the reins at the football club.

‘Whenever we’ve tried to get him into the side, however we can, that’s something we’ve looked to try to do.

‘For Zak, he’s competing with Joe Rafferty who’s been absolutely outstanding and very, very solid for us since the first day - so it’s good to have that competition back and going again.

‘He can play in a few different positions. He has that flexibility and that for us in the run-in, particularly with what we’re facing in the middle of the park, is going to be really important.’

The plan for Swanson now is to return to training tomorrow, with this weekend’s trip to Charlton arriving too soon for the Essex talent. That is likely the case for Oxford arriving at next weekend, too, but by the time Mousinho’s side go to Blackpool on March 9 he is expected to be available for selection.

Mousinho added: ‘Zak will hopefully train with us on Friday.

‘He won’t be available for selection for the weekend if he does, but if he does he will then train with us from the beginning of next week. It might be too soon for the Oxford game, but the week after that we’ll be looking to have Zak back.

‘It’s a massive boost, whenever he’s played this season he’s been one of the outstanding players.

‘It’s not been enough in terms of how much we’d like him out on the pitch, but there’s been a couple of things out of Zak’s control which everyone knows about (the loss of his mother).

‘After the Peterborough and Derby games, when he was probably man of the match against Derby and outstanding against Peterborough.

‘With what happened to not be involved against Barnsley and not be involved was a tough blow for everyone at the football club to absorb.