Owen Moxon is ahead of the curve in his Pompey midfield education.

But John Mousinho acknowledged the importance of the Blues continuing to get it right in the middle of the park, to see their promotion push through to a successful conclusion.

Moxon dropped out of the starting XI against Oxford United last weekend with Myles Peart-Harris preferred is a deeper role, in a slightly surprising call from the Pompey boss.

Mousinho felt the Brentford loanee’s quality on the ball was suited to the eventual 2-1 win, while he has also spoken of affording Moxon time to adapt to the requirements of a deep-lying role in his preferred 4-2-3-1 formation.

Mousinho said: ‘Owen’s done brilliantly well, he’s done well to come into the side and do as well as he’s done in the games he’s played.

‘We’ve got some good results and he’s played really well.

‘At the weekend it was just a different option to bring Myles in there.

‘A lot of the central midfield work we do anyway. We do a huge amount of work with Marlon (Pack) everyday and he’s massively experienced.

‘With Owen it’s about him continuing to adjust and continuing to fit into the system we want to play - and, to be honest, I think he’s ahead of schedule.’

It remains to be seen how Mousinho will approach this afternoon’s clash with Blackpool, as Pompey travel to a side with one of the division’s best home records.

The 37-year-old knows the significance of getting the balance right in a key department at a critical moment in the season.

He added: ‘It’s probably one of the biggest changes tactically from last season to this season, playing with two holding midfielders.

‘There’s the defensive side of it, because a lot of the time you’re matched up against a three in the middle of the park.

‘It’s a cliche, but games are won and lost in the middle of the park - so it’s important getting that right.

‘I thought at times at the weekend we were good when we won the battle and when they were on top of us, they edged it in there.

‘There’s also the demand of getting the ball of the back four and the keeper as well.