Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Owen Moxon is undertaking a Pompey midfield crash course as he’s thrust into the heart of his new side’s promotion battle.

But the Carlisle United arrival is adamant he can produced what’s required to aid John Mousinho’s side at a critical point in the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pompey’s injury woes deepened against Cambridge United, as Tom Lowery joined the club’s terrible sidelined list after picking up a hamstring injury in the 3-1 win.

Lowery is now in the treatment room with Alex Robertson, Joe Morrell, Ben Stevenson, Terry Devlin and Tino Anjorin - all options for the middle of the park.

It’s an unlikely tale of injury woe, one which now leaves Marlon Pack and Owen Moxon as Pompey’s only specialist operators for the deep-lying roles in the 4-2-3-1 formation favoured by John Mousinho.

With the duties of the two number sixes in that set-up so important to the way the Blues build play and Mousinho’s game idea, Moxon is having to adapt his game from what was previously expected of him at Carlisle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 26-year-old found that a struggle at times against Cambridge, but feels he can quickly get up to speed with what’s required.

He said: ‘Coming in I’ve been trying to learn that (the role), trying to learn off the lads who are already here and learning from the manager and John.

‘Going over that is a different role, but one I’m looking forward to joining in with. Hopefully I can help the team keep winning games from there.

‘Coming into the game Tuesday was unexpected, but I tried to settle into it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

'Hopefully I can bring something different. It was good to get the first one out of the way. I know I’ve made a couple of appearances, but it’s hard to come on for five or 10 minutes when seeing the game out.

‘If selected I will give everything every time I play, so hopefully there will be more game time now. I came to the club to get them promoted - and that’s definitely the aim.

‘Now I’m looking forward to giving everything, if selected, to get us over the line.’

Pompey are nervously waiting to hear the extent of Lowery’s hamstring injury, with that setback offering a clearer run to minutes on the pitch for Moxon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite that, the box-to-box operator stressed there was only sympathy for his new team mate.

He added: ‘Our first thoughts have to be with Tom, coming off injured. It’s not nice.

‘But you have to be ready to come in and do what’s needed when you come on.

‘I thought Tom started the game brilliantly and since he’s been at the club he’s been excellent. We obviously don’t know the details about how bad it is, but our thoughts are with Tom.