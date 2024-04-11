Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Pompey know they will be League One champions with victory at Bolton on Saturday.

That’s after promotion rivals Derby slipped up, following a 0-0 draw at Wycombe last night.

Paul Warne’s lacklustre side were held to a goalless draw at Adams Park, as they failed to register a shot on target.

Corey Blackett-Taylor registered a late entry for miss of the season, as he totally miscued in front of an open goal early on.

But apart from that the Rams produced very little, with Gideon Kodua almost winning it for Matt Bloomfield’s men with 13 minutes left after a fine solo run - and Joe Low heading the resulting corner just over.

The result means victory for John Mousinho’s men at the Toughsheet Stadium on Saturday - and promotion will be confirmed as title winners.

The result is also a significant boost for Wanderers, as it puts their League One fate back in their own hands.

Ian Evatt’s side are two points behind Derby’s 83-point total, but have four games remaining to the Rams’ three.

For Pompey, a win in the north west will get the party started at the seventh time of asking in League One - and a 12-year absence from the second tier.

Failure to collect three points would mean the Blues needing to get three points from their remaining games to be promoted, with four points enough to confirm them as champions.

That total could, of course, change depending on the results of Derby, Bolton and Peterborough - the three teams still in contention for automatic promotion.