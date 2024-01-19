He's the top scorer of the 21st century at Fratton Park - but the Republic of Ireland international has now found a new club after leaving PO4.

Ronan Curtis has found a new club after his Pompey exit at the end of last year.

The man who was the Blues’ longest serving player has agreed a deal with League Two outfit AFC Wimbledon until the end of the season.

A number of League One sides were said to be interested in the Republic of Ireland international, who was linked with the likes of Cardiff City, Bristol City and Blackburn Rovers in his time at Fratton Park.

But, after spending time training with the Dons, it’s the London outfit who captured the 27-year-old’s signature after being out since February with a knee injury.

Curtis told their official website: 'It feels amazing to be here. I have to pay my respects to Wimbledon for letting me come in and get back fit. It’s a lovely stadium and we have a great bunch of lads here. There’s good players that can give me the ball, I thrive on my goals and assists.

‘The message is plain and simple. I need to go and express myself, do what I do best, score goals and set up goals. Hopefully we can get in the play-offs and see what happens. I’m here to be a team player.’

Curtis will link up with former Pompey defender Lee Brown down the left flank for the Dons once again, with former Blues physio Bobby Bacic, who is now at Plough Lane, a conduit to the deal.

Dons head of football operations Craig Cope said: ‘Obviously circumstances have allowed us to sign a player of Ronan’s quality. We are delighted to be able to provide him with a platform to get back on track whilst adding real quality to our attack as we pursue a positive remainder of the season.