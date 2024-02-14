Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Neil Harris rued Cambridge United not taking their lead into the break at a ‘very edgy’ Fratton Park.

The U’s boss felt his team held a deserved advantage in the eventual 3-1 defeat, against the side he rates as the best in League One.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But Kusini Yengi’s leveller before the interval proved key, as John Mousinho’s side once again came from behind to triumph.

Harris said: ‘We got ourselves in front with a well worked corner, it was key then to just see it through to half-time. It’s a key moment against the best side in the league playing at home in front of almost a sellout.

‘You have to find a way of seeing it through instead of giving away a penalty.

Read More RECAP the action as Pompey come from behind to stay six clear at top of League One

‘Then you think start well in the second half and we did, having a couple more chances, but then we get punished for a transition on the edge of our own box - two games in a row.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘It’s more a collective than individuals, but they put the ball in the net - as good teams do. It was a strong performance but I’m disappointed for the result.

‘I thought we deserved to be in front and the crowd became very edgy and frustrated with their players. I thought it was a very strong, professional away performance for a long period.

‘We had enough chances and got in good areas, but we have to find a way to be more clinical against better sides.’

Harris acknowledged Pompey’s quality was a significant factor in the game’s outcome, but he felt his approach to the game was the better of two on display.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The former Cardiff and Millwall boss also pointed to a second-half miss from Sullay Kaikai as a major moment in the game.

He added: ‘We felt if we got one (at 3-1) we could make them nervous and we weren’t far away, a couple of boys in and a couple of shots in the box.

‘The key moment was at 2-1 was when SK (Kaikai) drops in from the left-hand side and hits the side-netting. If that goes in it’s a different game.

‘They then go down the other end and score. They are the fine lines between a team lower mid-table and a team at the top of the league.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad