Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

John Mousinho has detailed the factors behind leaving his marquee summer signings in the cold as Pompey’s promotion push reaches a crescendo.

And the Blues boss has backed either Gavin Whyte or Anthony Scully to yet have a significant impact on the race to reach the Championship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s been a disappointing campaign for the wingers, who arrived from Cardiff and Wigan to a fanfare and with high hopes over what they could achieve.

Scully’s campaign hit an early brick wall after undergoing knee surgery which kept him out until December.

Whyte, meanwhile, has struggled for decent form, with only flashes seen of what the Northern Ireland international is capable of producing.

With Abu Kamara and Paddy Lane’s form flying that’s led to some tough calls from Mousinho, with Scully failing to make the past six squads and Whyte only making the bench against Reading in that time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mousinho admitted he felt their omissions is rough justice on the duo.

He said: ‘It’s been a really good competition in wide areas through the season.

Read More Portsmouth boss reveals transfer deadline latest over exits for out-of-favour wingers after Cardiff City and Wigan Athletic arrivals last summer

Read More Concerned John Mousinho admits essential Portsmouth's rethink over friendlies

‘We've got the two frontline wingers playing most minutes in Paddy (Lane) and Abs (Kamara), who’ve scored a lot of goals, got a lot of assists and been difficult to displace. Especially when you’ve got Callum (Lang) coming in and doing really well, too.

‘I think the competition behind them in Josh (Martin), Anthony and Gavin has been really fierce.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Anthony and Gav have found themselves out of the squad in recent weeks and it’s been a bit unfair - it’s been a really tough decision for me to take.

‘Unfortunately I can only name seven subs and it genuinely is a difficult one for me to leave really, really good players out.

‘It’s 100 per cent one of the hardest things, because I don’t have too much of a coherent explanation for them other then “look the guys in front of you are flying at the moment”.

‘The competition on the bench is quite fierce and we have to make sure we cover certain positions and take care of quite a few things when we name a bench. So we do that to give us the best chance of winning the game.'

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With 11 games to go Mousinho feels the message to both Whyte and Scully is to be ready for their chance across the run-in. The Pompey boss reckons the injuries woes this season underline how quickly things can change when it comes to the first-team picture.

He added: ‘The road forward for them is we’ve still got a quarter of the season to go and a huge amount could change between now and the end of the season

‘We’re fully aware of everything which goes on in training, the people doing their extras and the lads working hard to get back into the squad. Things change, things change really quickly in football and that’s what these lads need to be really aware of.