The old Pompey favourite is said to be on the move this month, with the former Charlton Athletic and Shrewsbury Town man being touted for the division's surprise package this season.

Ex-Pompey favourite Craig MacGillivray is set to be on the move in January, according to reports.

The former Blues player of the season is said to be set to join League One surprise package Stevenage.

Steve Evans is believed to be keen on the 30-year-old, who linked up with League Two side MK Dons last summer.

MacGillivray has made 25 appearances, as his side sit out of the play-off positions on goal difference. But, according to transfer specialist Alan Nixon, the former Charlton man will be on his way to Broadhall Way in the coming weeks.

MacGillivray is believed to have already turned down the chance of a move to League One, with Carlisle said to have been interested. MK Dons and former Pompey man Mike Williamson is reportedly looking at a move for Aston Villa keeper Filip Marschall - who he worked with in his time as Gateshead boss.

MacGillivray’s capture would be another fairly high-profile arrival for Stevenage, who has brought in a number of players with experience at League One and Championship level this term.

And the Scot moving to Hertfordshire would bolster a very sizeable contingent of former Pompey players already at the club.

Louis Thompson and his brother Nathan are part of Evans squad, with big former favourite Ben Thompson also at the club. Academy graduate Dan Butler has featured 29 times this season following a move from Peterborough for the left-back.

MacGillivray, of course, is remembered fondly for the three years he spent at Fratton Park, after being brought in by Kenny Jackett from Shrewsbury.

He went on to make 135 appearances and was a landslide winner of The News/Sports Mail’s Pompey Player of the Season in 2021 - picking up 65 per cent of the vote, with no other player recording more than eight per cent.

