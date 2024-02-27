Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Myles Peart-Harris is relishing the chance to rekindle his attacking link-up with Tino Anjorin at Pompey.

And the Premier League starlet has tipped his old Chelsea team-mate to make his mark at Fratton Park before the campaign is out.

Anjorin is now in the final stages of his rehabilitation, after spending nearly four months on the sidelines with the hamstring injury picked up at Chesterfield last November.

The 22-year-old has to hit his milestone with his parent club before then being given the green light to return to training at Pompey’s Hilsea base.

Anjorin will have to be guided through his return carefully, but with 11 games remaining this season will be expected to play a part in an exciting run-in.

And that potentially paves the way for a link-up with Peart-Harris, with the pair well acquainted from their time coming through the ranks at Chelsea.

The Londoner has since moved to Brentford, but doesn’t see any reason they can’t find the fluency they had when they worked at Cobham under Pompey coach Jon Harley.

And that will add another dimension to a Blues attack awash with options.

Peart-Harris said: ‘Tino’s injured at the moment, but he’s someone I’ve played with quite a bit.

‘Hopefully when he gets back me and him can connect in the way we used to in those Chelsea days.

‘Tino is a very, very good player. He’s massive! I mean massive as in physically very strong and technically he’s unbelievable as well.

‘When he gets back from injury I can see him being very important for us as a team.

‘It would definitely be good to play with him again. We’ve played with each other quite a bit when we were at Chelsea and there was definitely a good connection there.