Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Myles Peart-Harris has been backed to come to the fore at a critical moment in Pompey’s Championship quest.

John Mousinho has admitted he wants to see more of the Brentford loanee’s match-winning quality, as the temperature rises in the bid to reach the second tier.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But the Blues boss highlighted how the Premier League starlet's versatility may have contributed to fluctuating form in his stay at Fratton Park.

Peart-Harris has made 10 appearances since arriving on loan from the Premier League in January, producing a man-of-the-match performance at Port Vale on his debut.

The 21-year-old has shown passages of quality since, although not consistently reproducing the form seen at Vale Park.

Mousinho praised the Londoner for the graft he’s put in for his team and doing every job asked of him in different positions to date.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now the demand for Peart-Harris is to make the difference when the stakes are at their highest.

Mousinho said: ‘It’s been tough because we’ve changed his position so much.

‘He came in against Port Vale and was man of the match out on the left.

Read More Latest: Brentford and former Chelsea starlet Portsmouth injury update ahead of big Charlton Athletic trip

‘It was the same against Oxford and I thought he was really good, apart from not quite putting a few things together in the final third.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Against Northampton he was the first sub we made after Tom McIntyre got sent off, after being part of a side I thought blew Northampton away in the first half.

‘Then we haven’t seen him so much in that position since. We’ve seen him as a six and a more traditional 10.

‘That’s been something we know we can do, but it’s been a difficult challenge for him to adapt to.

‘Whenever he’s done it, he’s done everything we’ve asked for out of possession and never let us down there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘We know whenever everything clicks for him in possession he’s a real threat. As an athlete and footballer he’s really good.

‘We’ve seen glimpses of it (match-winning quality), we’d probably like to see a bit more of it.

‘That’s something with Myles’ development he can grow into - and certainly an area we can focus on going forward.’

With seven massive games to go and everything to play for this season, Mousinho is content for Peart-Harris to continue operating in different positions for Pompey this term.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Blues boss feels the former Chelsea man’s versatility is an asset for his squad, especially in the light of the ongoing injury issues being faced.

Mousinho added: ‘I think it works quite well for us that he has that flexibility.