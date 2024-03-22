‘That’s my target’: Portsmouth legend’s vow as he undergoes major surgery

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Pompey legend Alan Knight has targeted being present for the final stages of his club’s promotion bid as he faces major surgery.

The 801-game all-time great is set to go under the knife tomorrow, as he undergoes the second of two quick-fire hip replacements.

Knight will travel to Southampton for the procedure, which has been funded by the Professional Footballers’ Association, after suffering a decade of pain as a result of osteoarthritis.

The man who holds the record goalkeeper appearances for one club is hoping the surgery will help him become pain free, though the cause of the problem isn’t said to be related to the rigours of going between the sticks for his one and only club across four decades.

Knight said: ‘I’ve got osteoarthritis in both hips, so I supposedly can’t blame it on diving over footballs for 20-odds years and kicking balls into the North Stand!

‘It’s been playing up for quite a few years now, at least 10 years - if not longer if people saw the state of my kicking!

‘I daresay all the diving around hasn’t helped, but I guess it’s part of getting old.

‘The first one was done on the NHS in August, after waiting a few years for it. The second one the PFA have kindly agreed to pay for it, but it’s being done in Southampton - I hope I don’t end up with a tattoo!

‘I was on painkillers which I wasn’t too keen on, but it’s a relief to now get it done.

‘I had a consultation with the NHS but nothing came back with waiting lists as they are, so I’m thankful to the PFA for helping to resolve it quickly. I’m grateful for that.’

Despite facing around six weeks of rehabilitation from the first surgery, Knight is targeting involvement in a string of Pompey-related duties as the club’s ambassador in the coming weeks.

The 62-year-old intends to be present for the dinner marking the club’s 125th birthday, which will see the return of the Pompey Hall of Fame, on April 5.

And Knight aims to see the final stages of what will hopefully be a memorable campaign for John Mousinho’s side.

He added: ‘I’m hoping to be at the 125 dinner/hall of fame evening and I also want to show my face at the Shrewsbury game (the following day), which is the former players’ day - that’s my target.

‘I may not be able to be there for long, but I want to be there and stay for as long as I can.

‘The first one was about six weeks before I was up and running.

‘Now I sort of know what to expect. To be honest, I didn’t know what it entailed before and it is tiring.

‘You can’t do a great deal, but I just have to rehab it and do the exercises to build the strength up.