Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

John Mousinho will serve a touchline ban after Saturday’s victorious promotion battle over Peterborough United.

The Pompey boss was booked in the 73rd minute of the 1-0 win at London Road by referee Alex Chilowicz, after appearing to exchange words with the fourth official.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s Mousinho’s third caution of the season, and means he will not be in the dugout for his return to former club Wycombe on March 29.

Chilowicz is now refereeing in the EFL, with the American relocating at the end of last year after spending six years taking charge of games in the MLS.

The laws of the game have been changed this season with the threshold for managers and staff to be banned lowered from four cards, unlike players who are banned after picking up five cautions.

The game’s lawmakers, IFAB, clamped down on the conduct of staff at the start of season, issuing an edict stating there would be greater scrutiny placed on participant behaviour with regards to respect shown to match officials.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cards for management staff were introduced in the EFL in the 2018-19 season, along with the EFL Trophy, National League and FA Cup.

It was then widened to the Premier League the following campaign after a successful trial, with Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola the first top-flight manager booked in the Community Shield.

Mousinho will be able to watch Pompey’s next game from the stand at Adams Park, however.

Staff who are dismissed during games are now obliged to be withdrawn from the crowd following a rule change at the start of the season, but that does not apply to those who serve a ban for an accumulation of bookings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad