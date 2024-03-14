Watch more of our videos on Shots!

John Mousinho admitted he’s facing up to a striker selection headache with the heat on at Peterborough.

And the Pompey boss underlined he has faith in both of his front-line centre-forwards to deliver what’s required, with the stakes high at London Road this weekend.

Mousinho has to likely choose either top scorer Colby Bishop or Kusin Yengi to continue up front, after his two-goal salvo against Burton Albion on Tuesday night.

Yengi is the man with impetus, after also scoring on his previous league start in a man-of-the-match performance against Cambridge United last month.

Bishop has just a single goal in his past eight outings but 16 finishes to his name this season, with the Magic Man one of the great exponents of leading the line at this level.

Mousinho feels both front men can execute what’s required against the ball, however, as he tackles a Posh ‘conundrum’.

He said: ‘The thought process really is selecting a side which is best to win the game.

‘Obviously form does come into it, but I didn’t drop Colby. I took him out because I thought the game would suit Kas.

‘When we’ve played Colby it was because we think those games suit him, so we have a really nice headache at the moment.

‘We have two players in really good form. Colby hasn’t scored the goals over the past two or three games I know he’d like to, but he’s a real presence up there and does that side of the game brilliantly well.

‘Then Kas has come in, scored the goals and I thought his overall play was really good as well.

'It’s a really good conundrum to have.

‘If you look at where we’ve come from, both have made huge strides since they’ve been in the building.

‘Colby has been here a bit longer, but both are adept at the press and how we want to press.

‘Colby’s had more experience, but I’ve got no qualms against throwing either of them in against any team and them understanding the press. Both of them do it well, but just have different attributes.’

Bishop had started all but one of the previous 16 league games, before being named on the bench on Tuesday.

Mousinho is clear he has no issue with his players airing disappointment at not featuring, with the Pompey boss pleased with how both men are going about their business.

He added: ‘Sometimes with centre-forwards who want to play every game and score goals it can be an interesting one.

‘I want both players and, in fact, all of our players to be annoyed when they don’t play. I want them to want to get back into the side, but also do it in the right way.

‘Anyone who was around the bench on Tuesday would’ve seen Colby was our biggest cheerleader - and was loud and vocal.

‘He supported the boys and was ready to come on at the right time - and Kas has been the same. It’s just a nice thing to have.