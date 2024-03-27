‘Really good news’: Midfielder hands Portsmouth injury boost with return as epic treatment list begins to clear ahead of Wycombe and Derby County
Ben Stevenson has handed Pompey a fitness boost with a return to the first-team fray over the Easter period.
The summer arrival is ready to bolster the Blues’ depleted midfield for the run-in, after nearly three months on the sidelines.
Boss John Mousinho has confirmed Stevenson is available for the trip to Wycombe on Good Friday, as the Blues return to action after the international break.
The 27-year-old picked up a knee ligament injury at the start of 2024, in a period where Pompey’s midfield options were decimated amid an unprecedented treatment list.
The former Wolves and Coventry man last featured in the 2-1 win over Stevenage on New Year’s Day, but has now been back in full training since last week without any issues.
With Tino Anjorin also unexpectedly in contention as Pompey continue their promotion bid at Adams Park on Friday, Mousinho is at last seeing some positive news on the injury front.
He said: ‘It’s really good news on Ben - he’s back in.
‘He was back for some modified training sessions before the international break and he’s been back in flying.
‘There was some optional sessions over the break when the lads were off. Ben was back for those.
‘He then came in and trained from Thursday onwards, so Ben is back and available for selection.’
In terms of midfield options, Stevenson joins Marlon Pack and Owen Moxon who were the starters in the defensive midfield positions at Peterborough last time out.
Myles Peart-Harris was in the starting line-up at London Road and can operate in a deeper role, while new boy Lee Evans was on the bench against the Posh.
Alex Robertson (hamstring), Terry Devlin (shoulder) and Joe Morrell (knee) have all suffered season-ending injuries, while Tom Lowery has been out since Cambridge last month with a hamstring issue.
