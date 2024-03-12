Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Forgotten man Ben Stevenson is closing in on his Pompey return.

The midfielder, who has been unavailable for Pompey’s past 12 squads because of a knee injury, has returned to training with the Blues.

The 26-year-old was welcomed back into the first-team fold on Monday, when he participated in the majority of the session led on by head coach John Mousinho and his staff. He took to the training pitch again today - ahead of Pompey’s League One game against Burton tonight - and will rejoin the group on Wednesday with the aim of being integrated into the match-day squad as soon as possible.

Saturday’s trip to Peterborough will probably come too soon for the summer signing from Forest Green Rovers. However, the intention is to have Stevenson available for selection for Barnsley’s visit to Fratton Park on Saturday, March 23.

Speaking to The News on Monday, Mousinho said: ‘Ben Stevenson trained with us today, which is really, really positive.

‘He did 75-percent of the session, he’ll do a session with us tomorrow (Tuesday) and will be back with the squad on Wednesday. He’ll maybe not be available for selection at the weekend, but probably the weekend after that once we’ve given him another full week’s worth of training. So I’m really happy for Ben.’

Stevenson, who last featured as a last-minute substitute against Stevenage on New Year's Day, has been a peripheral figure at Fratton Park following his summer arrival on a free transfer. He’s featured just 10 times for the Blues to date, with the majority of those coming in cup competitions. Indeed, the midfielder has just one league start to his name - against Port Vale on October 7 - while his three other third-tier substitute appearances have come from the bench. However, signed by the Blues to provide additional, quality depth to the squad, he’ll certainly do that as Pompey head towards the closing weeks of the season.

Mousinho’s side currently sit top of the table with a five-point advantage over their nearest challengers. It’s a position they’ve maintained despite a spate of injuries that have threatened to hamper their promotion ambitions.