Danny Cowley’s side go into the game on the back of a four-game unbeaten run, which includes a 3-1 win over Gillingham last time out.

The Blues boss made two changes for the fixture, with midfield duo Joe Morrell and Louis Thompson returning to the starting XI.

Despite an injury concern to Connor Ogilvie, who was withdrawn late on against the Gills with a tight hamstring, he has recovered with Cowley admitting he could be included.

However, Pompey will be without Kieran Freeman (ankle), Reeco Hackett (knee) and Denver Hume (back) for the remainder of the season as they continue their comebacks.

Here’s how we predict the Blues could line up against league leaders Wigan tonight.

GK: Gavin Bazunu Came a worthy second in The News/Sports Mail Pompey Player of the Season vote and has been a standout performer all season long. Unfortunately, tonight will be Bazunu's final outing at Fratton Park.

RB: Hayden Carter It could potentially be the Blackburn loanee's last outing at Fratton Park and he will continue to start in front of Mahlon Romeo at right-back as he continues his impressive form.

CB: Sean Raggett Worthy of his Player of the Season accolade and put in one of his trademark performances on Saturday.

CB: Clark Robertson With his fitness improving, the Fratton faithful are starting to see the best in the skipper and he topped it off with another goal against Gillingham.