Danny Cowley’s side go into the game on the back of a four-game unbeaten run, which includes a 3-1 win over Gillingham last time out.
The Blues boss made two changes for the fixture, with midfield duo Joe Morrell and Louis Thompson returning to the starting XI.
Despite an injury concern to Connor Ogilvie, who was withdrawn late on against the Gills with a tight hamstring, he has recovered with Cowley admitting he could be included.
However, Pompey will be without Kieran Freeman (ankle), Reeco Hackett (knee) and Denver Hume (back) for the remainder of the season as they continue their comebacks.
Here’s how we predict the Blues could line up against league leaders Wigan tonight.