Portsmouth predicted line-up v Ipswich: Danny Cowley to make significant changes amid illness issues - in pictures
Pompey take on Ipswich under the lights at Fratton Park this evening.
But preparations for both sides have been heavily affected with sickness bugs affecting either camp.
Dane Scarlett, Jay Mingi were both absent from Monday’s squad against Exeter through illness, while Connor Ogilvie could only be named on the bench.
Danny Cowley has reported further issues have hit his squad ahead of this evening’s meeting with the head coach claiming three different bugs have taken effect.
Zak Swanson returned from his stomach injury on Boxing Dale, while other absentees will remain on the sidelines.
The Blues will be eyeing three points for the first time in seven league games as they welcome Ipswich for their final game in 2022.
Here’s how we think they could line-up this evening.