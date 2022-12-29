Pompey take on Ipswich under the lights at Fratton Park this evening.

But preparations for both sides have been heavily affected with sickness bugs affecting either camp.

Dane Scarlett, Jay Mingi were both absent from Monday’s squad against Exeter through illness, while Connor Ogilvie could only be named on the bench.

Danny Cowley has reported further issues have hit his squad ahead of this evening’s meeting with the head coach claiming three different bugs have taken effect.

Zak Swanson returned from his stomach injury on Boxing Dale, while other absentees will remain on the sidelines.

The Blues will be eyeing three points for the first time in seven league games as they welcome Ipswich for their final game in 2022.

Here’s how we think they could line-up this evening.

1. GK: Josh Griffiths The West Brom loanee has been Danny Cowley's trusted number one in the league throughout the season. A clean sheet against Exeter will do his confidence a world of good as he continues to thrive away from West Brom.

2. RB: Zak Swanson The right-back made his return from a stomach muscle injury against Exeter on Monday, coming on in the final 10 minutes at St James Park. With illness affecting Cowley's squad, we could see the Blues revert to a back three, which would see the youngster return to the starting XI.

3. CB: Sean Raggett It would have to be some illness to keep this man out of the team! Despite being dropped against MK Dons, the 28-year-old returned to the side on Monday, helping to keep a solid clean sheet in Devon.

4. CB: Clark Robertson With Pompey potentially reverting to a back four, it is very likely we will see the partnership of Raggett and Robertson rekindle in the heart of the defence. The skipper also impressed in Devon, keeping Jevani Brown at bay.