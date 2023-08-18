The games are coming thick and fast for Pompey with the new season well and truly under way.

Cheltenham are the visitors to Fratton Park on Saturday, giving head coach another guaranteed selection headache as he weighs up his options.

Given the squad’s strength and depth – irrespective of injuries picked up by Tom Lowery and Paddy Lane in recent weeks – the likes of Zak Swanson, Ryley Towler, Terry Devlin and Ben Stevenson have had to spend time in the stands.

Meanwhile, Sean Raggett has not been able to nail down a starting spot as competition for starting places intensifies following a recruitment drive that has seen 13 new arrivals delivered to date during the current transfer window.

So what does Mousinho do ahead of his next challenge?

Well, here’s what we think he will do as the Blues prepare to face the Robins.

Goalkeeper - Will Norris We all know what the keeper can do with the ball at his feet and his distribution from the back. However, there was a reminder in injury-time against Exeter on Tuesday night what Norris can do with his. What a save it was to deny Pierce Sweeney.

Right-back - Joe Rafferty The former Preston man rarely has an off-day, while his ability to whip crosses into opposition territory and cause panic stations among defenders makes him a valuable asset to this current Pompey team.