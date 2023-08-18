News you can trust since 1877
Portsmouth predicted starting XI v Cheltenham: Another selection headache for John Mousinho but surprise package to get nod: gallery

The games are coming thick and fast for Pompey with the new season well and truly under way.
By Mark McMahon
Published 18th Aug 2023, 12:19 BST

Cheltenham are the visitors to Fratton Park on Saturday, giving head coach another guaranteed selection headache as he weighs up his options.

Given the squad’s strength and depth – irrespective of injuries picked up by Tom Lowery and Paddy Lane in recent weeks – the likes of Zak Swanson, Ryley Towler, Terry Devlin and Ben Stevenson have had to spend time in the stands.

Meanwhile, Sean Raggett has not been able to nail down a starting spot as competition for starting places intensifies following a recruitment drive that has seen 13 new arrivals delivered to date during the current transfer window.

So what does Mousinho do ahead of his next challenge?

Well, here’s what we think he will do as the Blues prepare to face the Robins.

Pompey head coach John Mousinho

1. Portsmouth Head Coach John Mousinho during the EFL Sky Bet League 1 match between Portsmouth and Exeter City at Fratton Park, Portsmouth, England on 15 August 2023.

Pompey head coach John Mousinho Photo: Jason Brown

We all know what the keeper can do with the ball at his feet and his distribution from the back. However, there was a reminder in injury-time against Exeter on Tuesday night what Norris can do with his. What a save it was to deny Pierce Sweeney.

2. Goalkeeper - Will Norris

We all know what the keeper can do with the ball at his feet and his distribution from the back. However, there was a reminder in injury-time against Exeter on Tuesday night what Norris can do with his. What a save it was to deny Pierce Sweeney.

The former Preston man rarely has an off-day, while his ability to whip crosses into opposition territory and cause panic stations among defenders makes him a valuable asset to this current Pompey team.

3. Right-back - Joe Rafferty

The former Preston man rarely has an off-day, while his ability to whip crosses into opposition territory and cause panic stations among defenders makes him a valuable asset to this current Pompey team.

You've got to fee sorry for Sean Raggett as he adapts to life on the Pompey bench. However, it's understandable given Poole's impact. He's already proving to be a shrewd signing for the Blues.

4. Centre-back 1: Regan Poole

You've got to fee sorry for Sean Raggett as he adapts to life on the Pompey bench. However, it's understandable given Poole's impact. He's already proving to be a shrewd signing for the Blues.

