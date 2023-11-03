Portsmouth predicted XI and bench v Chesterfield: John Mousinho to resist change as he makes important FA Cup stance known: gallery
The game against Paul Cook non-leaguers could potentially allow head coach John Mousinho to reshuffle his pack as he concentrates on maintaining the Blues’ place at the summit of League One.
That’s something the Pompey boss has experimented with in recent games, with match-winner Terry Devlin’s surprise inclusion from the start at Reading last week proving the Blues possess the resources and quality within their ranks to keep opponents guessing.
But with Mousinho insisting he’s taking his very first FA Cup game as a manager seriously, there’ll be no tinkering for the sake of it.
He told The News: ‘We’ll be taking it very seriously and we’ll be strong in terms of the line-up.
‘We’ve had a week leading into this. We don’t have a league game for six days afterwards. I know we’ve got the game on Tuesday night (against Leyton Orient in the EFL Trophy) but we want to take this game in isolation first before we look at anything in terms of team selection for Tuesday.
‘So, yeah, we’ll be approaching it as seriously as we approach a league game.’
Add the fact that Pompey will be looking to avoid the embarrassment of losing to a non-league side live of national television will also be on the Blues boss’ mind heading into the Proact Stadium encounter.
So what can we expect from Mousinho selection-wise ahead of this weekend’s Cup clash with the Spireites?
Well, this is how we think they’ll line up with the added luxury of having nine substitutes on the bench.