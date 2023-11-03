Pompey head to National League Chesterfield in the first round of the FA Cup on Sunday.

The game against Paul Cook non-leaguers could potentially allow head coach John Mousinho to reshuffle his pack as he concentrates on maintaining the Blues’ place at the summit of League One.

That’s something the Pompey boss has experimented with in recent games, with match-winner Terry Devlin’s surprise inclusion from the start at Reading last week proving the Blues possess the resources and quality within their ranks to keep opponents guessing.

But with Mousinho insisting he’s taking his very first FA Cup game as a manager seriously, there’ll be no tinkering for the sake of it.

He told The News: ‘We’ll be taking it very seriously and we’ll be strong in terms of the line-up.

‘We’ve had a week leading into this. We don’t have a league game for six days afterwards. I know we’ve got the game on Tuesday night (against Leyton Orient in the EFL Trophy) but we want to take this game in isolation first before we look at anything in terms of team selection for Tuesday.

‘So, yeah, we’ll be approaching it as seriously as we approach a league game.’

Add the fact that Pompey will be looking to avoid the embarrassment of losing to a non-league side live of national television will also be on the Blues boss’ mind heading into the Proact Stadium encounter.

So what can we expect from Mousinho selection-wise ahead of this weekend’s Cup clash with the Spireites?

Well, this is how we think they’ll line up with the added luxury of having nine substitutes on the bench.

1 . Goal, Portsmouth forward Colby Bishop (9) scores, Reading 2-2 Portsmouth during the EFL Sky Bet League 1 match between Reading and Portsmouth at the Select Car Leasing Stadium, Reading, England on 28 October 2023. Pompey head to National League Chesterfield on Sunday on the back of their come-from-behind win against Reading in League One on Saturday Photo: Jason Brown Photo Sales

2 . Goalkeeper: Will Norris With Pompey keen to maintain their high standards this season and keep the momentum going, there's no question they'll turn to first-choice keeper Norris to keep Chesterfield at bay. Photo: Jason Brown Photo Sales

3 . Right-back: Joe Rafferty Zak Swanson's inclusion at Cambridge 10 days ago proves John Mousinho is not afraid to decide his full-backs on a match-to-match basis. There's a chance the former Arsenal youngster could be recalled after sitting out the Reading win. However, with Leyton Orient just around the corner and a fervent atmosphere expected at Chesterfield, the ever-reliable and solid Joe Rafferty should get the nod. Photo: Jason Brown Photo Sales