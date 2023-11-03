News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales
Bank of England announces that interest rate will remain at 5.25%
Australian woman arrested after three dinner guests killed by poison
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
£100,000 reward on offer 20 years since schoolgirl vanished
Two new suspects arrested in Sycamore Gap tree investigation

Portsmouth predicted XI and bench v Chesterfield: John Mousinho to resist change as he makes important FA Cup stance known: gallery

Pompey head to National League Chesterfield in the first round of the FA Cup on Sunday.
By Mark McMahon
Published 3rd Nov 2023, 16:57 GMT

The game against Paul Cook non-leaguers could potentially allow head coach John Mousinho to reshuffle his pack as he concentrates on maintaining the Blues’ place at the summit of League One.

That’s something the Pompey boss has experimented with in recent games, with match-winner Terry Devlin’s surprise inclusion from the start at Reading last week proving the Blues possess the resources and quality within their ranks to keep opponents guessing.

But with Mousinho insisting he’s taking his very first FA Cup game as a manager seriously, there’ll be no tinkering for the sake of it.

He told The News: ‘We’ll be taking it very seriously and we’ll be strong in terms of the line-up.

‘We’ve had a week leading into this. We don’t have a league game for six days afterwards. I know we’ve got the game on Tuesday night (against Leyton Orient in the EFL Trophy) but we want to take this game in isolation first before we look at anything in terms of team selection for Tuesday.

‘So, yeah, we’ll be approaching it as seriously as we approach a league game.’

Add the fact that Pompey will be looking to avoid the embarrassment of losing to a non-league side live of national television will also be on the Blues boss’ mind heading into the Proact Stadium encounter.

So what can we expect from Mousinho selection-wise ahead of this weekend’s Cup clash with the Spireites?

Well, this is how we think they’ll line up with the added luxury of having nine substitutes on the bench.

Pompey head to National League Chesterfield on Sunday on the back of their come-from-behind win against Reading in League One on Saturday

1. Goal, Portsmouth forward Colby Bishop (9) scores, Reading 2-2 Portsmouth during the EFL Sky Bet League 1 match between Reading and Portsmouth at the Select Car Leasing Stadium, Reading, England on 28 October 2023.

Pompey head to National League Chesterfield on Sunday on the back of their come-from-behind win against Reading in League One on Saturday Photo: Jason Brown

Photo Sales
With Pompey keen to maintain their high standards this season and keep the momentum going, there's no question they'll turn to first-choice keeper Norris to keep Chesterfield at bay.

2. Goalkeeper: Will Norris

With Pompey keen to maintain their high standards this season and keep the momentum going, there's no question they'll turn to first-choice keeper Norris to keep Chesterfield at bay. Photo: Jason Brown

Photo Sales
Zak Swanson's inclusion at Cambridge 10 days ago proves John Mousinho is not afraid to decide his full-backs on a match-to-match basis. There's a chance the former Arsenal youngster could be recalled after sitting out the Reading win. However, with Leyton Orient just around the corner and a fervent atmosphere expected at Chesterfield, the ever-reliable and solid Joe Rafferty should get the nod.

3. Right-back: Joe Rafferty

Zak Swanson's inclusion at Cambridge 10 days ago proves John Mousinho is not afraid to decide his full-backs on a match-to-match basis. There's a chance the former Arsenal youngster could be recalled after sitting out the Reading win. However, with Leyton Orient just around the corner and a fervent atmosphere expected at Chesterfield, the ever-reliable and solid Joe Rafferty should get the nod. Photo: Jason Brown

Photo Sales
There'll always be the temptation to throw in the likes of Sean Raggett for such a tie. However, you get the sense that if Regan Poole is fit - bar EFL Trophy games - then he plays. Raggett would love this type of game and wouldn't let Pompey down. The problem is, the same can be said for Poole.

4. Centre-back 1: Regan Poole

There'll always be the temptation to throw in the likes of Sean Raggett for such a tie. However, you get the sense that if Regan Poole is fit - bar EFL Trophy games - then he plays. Raggett would love this type of game and wouldn't let Pompey down. The problem is, the same can be said for Poole. Photo: Jason Brown

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:John MousinhoBluesPortsmouthNational LeagueChesterfieldLeague OnePaul CookReading