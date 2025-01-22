The midweek defeat is arguably the Blues’ lowest point of the season to date, and no doubt there’ll be plenty in the Pompey camp desperate to make amends.

The chances are, though, only a limited number of the side that were humbled by the Potters that night will actually start tonight’s game at PO4.

Selections issues and injuries means the likes of Will Norris, Tom McIntyre, Regan Poole, Paddy Lane, Mark O’Mahony and Abdoualye Kamara won’t be called upon this evening. Meanwhile, Sammy Silvera and Elias Sorensen have both left the club this month and, therefore, will never get the chance to rectify that autumn evening’s abject showing.

For the likes of January arrivals Rob Atkinson and Isaac Hayden, the visit of Stoke will represent another obstacle to Championship safety and nothing more. Head John Mousinho will also want to adopt that mentality, too. But with this Pompey squad often reminded about nights like that as they continue to struggle on the road, tonight’s game provides the opportunity to once again show that Fratton can be a fortess and that their home form can help them achieve their ambition of Championship surivval.

Latest signing Thomas Waddingham wasn’t registered in time to feature against Stoke, so will watch on from the sidelines as he gets his first taste of P04. But here’s who we think he’ll be watching as Pompey look to secure their sixth win in seven games on home soil and potentially leapfrog tonight’s visitors in the Championship table.

