Portsmouth predicted XI & bench v Stoke: defender recalled but striker made to wait for debut

By Mark McMahon
Published 22nd Jan 2025, 13:35 BST
Updated 22nd Jan 2025, 13:44 BST

Pompey welcome Stoke to Fratton Park tonight for the chance to avenge their 6-1 defeat at the bet365.com Stadium in October.

The midweek defeat is arguably the Blues’ lowest point of the season to date, and no doubt there’ll be plenty in the Pompey camp desperate to make amends.

The chances are, though, only a limited number of the side that were humbled by the Potters that night will actually start tonight’s game at PO4.

Selections issues and injuries means the likes of Will Norris, Tom McIntyre, Regan Poole, Paddy Lane, Mark O’Mahony and Abdoualye Kamara won’t be called upon this evening. Meanwhile, Sammy Silvera and Elias Sorensen have both left the club this month and, therefore, will never get the chance to rectify that autumn evening’s abject showing.

For the likes of January arrivals Rob Atkinson and Isaac Hayden, the visit of Stoke will represent another obstacle to Championship safety and nothing more. Head John Mousinho will also want to adopt that mentality, too. But with this Pompey squad often reminded about nights like that as they continue to struggle on the road, tonight’s game provides the opportunity to once again show that Fratton can be a fortess and that their home form can help them achieve their ambition of Championship surivval.

Latest signing Thomas Waddingham wasn’t registered in time to feature against Stoke, so will watch on from the sidelines as he gets his first taste of P04. But here’s who we think he’ll be watching as Pompey look to secure their sixth win in seven games on home soil and potentially leapfrog tonight’s visitors in the Championship table.

The Austrian stopper has taken his opportunity with both hands after Will Norris paid the price for the six goals he conceded against Stoke back in October.

The full-back saw himself dropped to the bench for the visit of Middlesbrough after Jordan Williams was handed his first league start since the beginning of November. Williams did well against Boro and staked his claim for the role, but two starts in a row after two months out might prove too much at this stage of his comeback from a hamstring injury

The club captain will be forgiven for having nightmares following his role in Middlesbrough's opener at Fratton Park on Saturday. The thought of Conor Shaughnessy and Regan Poole closing in on their returns - plus the impending arrival of Hayden Matthews - might cause further sleepness nights for the midfielder. Yet, there's no denying he's helped steady the ship by filling in as a makeshift centre-half and will do everything he can to retain his starting place.

